One Thing Ryan Reynolds Was Clear About When They Decided To Make Deadpool And Wolverine With Disney

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its steady stream of new content, arriving in theaters and streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription. The latest release to hit the big screen is Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. And it turns out there's one thing Ryan Reynolds was clear about when they decided to make Deadpool 3 with Disney.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were not-so-patiently waiting for Wade Wilson to finally join the MCU. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened that door, but Reynolds had some boundaries with the studio. As he shared while appearing on Good Morning America to promote the threequel:

We recognized this was lightning in a bottle, and a once in a lifetime opportunity. And also to do a movie that isn't necessarily a commercial for another movie. It is a complete experience when you come to see Deadpool & Wolverine. That was something we had the full support of this incredible studio. It'd be fun to sit here and say 'Oh Disney and Marvel just pushed back.' But they were the best partners.

Talk about a positive message. Reynolds didn't want Deadpool & Wolverine to be a movie tasked with doing set-up for upcoming Marvel movies. Instead he told a very specific narrative, albeit one that still left lingering questions like why Thor was crying during his cameo. And it sounds like Reynolds wasn't met with any resistance from Disney, Kevin Feige, or Marvel.

Reynolds' comments on GMA help to peel back the curtain on what it was like bringing Deadpool & Wolverine to life. Director Shawn Levy and company were swinging hard, including bringing the first R-rated MCU movie to life. And while it had connections to other projects such as Loki's Time Variance Authority, it was largely a contained story about both Wade and Logan trying to do the right thing and come together for their respective universes.

This narrative strategy really paid off. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud really translated to the big screen, and the movie was a critical and box office success. And as such, fans are assuming that Deadpool and Wolverine will end up having a major presence in future MCU projects. Specifically, moviegoers are hoping that they get in on the fun of major crossover events like Avengers: Doomsday.

Deadpool 3's credits scene broke from tradition by not teasing any future MCU projects. Instead, we got a tribute to the 20th Century Fox movies, as well as one more fun joke with Chris Evans' Human Torch.

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.