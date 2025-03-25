Pedro Pascal's Four-Word Take On Mr. Fantastic's Stretching Abilities In Fantastic Four Perfectly Aligned With His 'Adult Content' Shirt

By published

This one’s for you, Brodie Bruce!

Pedro Pascal smiles broadly while sitting on set for Jimmy Kimmel Live.
(Image credit: ABC)

This summer, Marvel Studios finally revives the First Family of Superheroes with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. So far director Matt Shakman’s retro-futuristic reboot looks like a 2025 movie schedule entry for the ages, and it sounds like there’s more on the horizon real soon. But would it truly be an interview with upcoming Marvel movie star Pedro Pascal without a little bit of Kevin Smith-style naughtiness involved?

I certainly don’t think so, and Pascal’s recent Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance doubled down on that sort of mischief. Wearing a t-shirt that plainly said “Adult Content,” The Last of Us leading man was flat out asked one of the most age old questions by his host: can Mr. Fantastic stretch every part of himself.

Mr. Pascal obliged ABC’s late night captain with an answer that’s brief, but left nothing to the imagination:

Everything has to stretch.

I wish Sterling Archer existed in the MCU, because right now is about the time he’s shout “Phrasing!” or some derivation of that warning. But of course what we know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps does include the fact that Pedro Pascal is a bit of a rascal. So learning that this new Fantastic Four's alleged run time isn't the only thing that's stretching is totally on message.

And since this is late night, the time is right to get frisky within the boundaries of Standards and Practices. Unless you’re watching this show with a Hulu subscription, in which case, is there ever a wrong time?

Reading those words is one thing, but hearing them from the man himself is something totally different. So give yourself a treat, and watch the fun unfold in real time, right here:

Let that be a lesson to you kids: if you think the Marvel movies have overlooked some of the more…”mature” questions you have about your favorite heroes, the comics have probably addressed them slyly. What’s really funny is after seeing this Jimmy Kimmel Live clip, I was reminded of another comic fan asking the very same question in the past.

If you recognized the strap-line at the top, you know exactly where I’m going. But if not, please enjoy this clip from Mallrats, which shows Jason Lee’s Brodie Bruce asking someone very familiar with the property that same query:

Mallrats - Brodie Meets Stan Lee "Trust me, True Believer" - YouTube Mallrats - Brodie Meets Stan Lee
Look, I don’t want to go all conspiracy theory on you good folks right now. So instead I’ll close with more of a “what if?” scenario. What if that call for a “famous comedian” to voice H.E.R.B.I.E. has been answered; and what if it’s Jason Lee? The MCU surely hasn’t shied away from referencing Mallrats before, as seen with Stan Lee reading the script during a Captain Marvel scene. Maybe this is the ultimate way of closing the circle.

Watch me be proven either right or wrong in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to stretch everything into theaters on July 25th. Of course, if Jimmy Kimmel’s hint is more than just a hint, perhaps we’ll see Pedro Pascal stretching his gamma enhanced muscles on April 4th. Wouldn’t that be fantastic?

