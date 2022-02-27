Robert Downey Jr. And Endgame's Jarvis Met Up In Real Life, And It's Giving Me All The MCU Feels

It’s not uncommon to see Robert Downey Jr. palling around with his fellow Avengers. When you spend that much time hanging out on set together, you’re bound to do a little bonding. But when it comes to hanging out with other MCU cast members that he didn’t have many (or any) scenes with, it’s a pleasant surprise. So, when I learned that RDJ recently met up with James D’Arcy, who played Edwin Jarvis, it gave me some serious Endgame feels.

Robert Downey Jr.’s last big moment as Tony Stark was nearly three years ago. Yet so many fans still can’t help but think of him as Iron Man. It doesn’t help when the beloved actor gives fans little breadcrumbs – like when he reveals that he’s spent some quality time with a fellow MCU alum. Take a look at the sweet picture he recently shared on Instagram :

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) A photo posted by on

It’s always good to see Robert Downey Jr. out living his life, but there’s something extra special about seeing him call back to his days as an Avenger. I didn’t even realize he and James D’Arcy were friends, but it looks like they’ve got a love of the great outdoors in common, in addition to their MCU roots.

Of course, die-hard Marvel fans know this isn’t the first time we’ve ever seen RDJ and James D’Arcy together. For a brief moment in Avengers: Endgame, the two shared the screen - albeit with D’Arcy out of focus in the background – when Tony Stark traveled back to 1970 to retrieve the Tesseract and ended up running into his dad, Howard, and his loyal butler, Jarvis. We honestly can’t even be sure the two actors were on set the same day – they may have filmed their shots at separate times. So this photo of the two of them may be one for the history books.

Even though James D’Arcy only had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in Avengers: Endgame , it was actually a pretty pivotal moment for the MCU as a whole. The actor had previously played Jarvis in Agent Carter, where he was a key supporting character who worked closely with Peggy. One of the craziest facts about Endgame is that Jarvis’ crossover appearance was the first time a Marvel movie had a character in it that was introduced in a Marvel TV show.