‘It’s Giving Me The Godfather Vibes.’ I Can’t Get Over This A+ Marvel Prank Paul Bettany Likes To Play On His Nephew

There are many ways to hang out with family. You grab dinner, throw on a new movie release, and maybe just catch up. Or if you’re Paul Bettany, you repeatedly mess with your nephew with an A+ prank that. As some fans are pointing out, is giving straight The Godfather vibes.

In a post shared to his Instagram, Bettany pulled back the curtain on one of those oddly specific perks of working in the MCU. During filming, productions create detailed busts of actors like him, who plays Vision, so the crew can light and frame shots without needing the actor physically there—totally normal filmmaking stuff. What’s less normal is what he decided to do with his bust, which you can see below.

A post shared by Paul Bettany (@paulbettany) A photo posted by on

Does the photo deliver The Godfather or does it deliver The Godfather? His nephew is passed out, completely unaware there’s a glossy red Vision head tucked into bed right next to him. As one fan, @chemarvel, put it in the comments, “it’s giving me the godfather’s vibes 😂,” which honestly isn’t far off. Who remembers the horse head scene?

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Naturally, the comments section turned into a mix of people laughing, being mildly horrified, and immediately pivoting to Marvel speculation. Here are some of the best reactions:

@traumatizedwintersoldier: I CANT WAIT SEE VISION ON OUR SCEEN AGAIN 🥹

I CANT WAIT SEE VISION ON OUR SCEEN AGAIN 🥹 @ajaxxavior: Vision’s decapitated head will return in avengers doomsday

Vision’s decapitated head will return in avengers doomsday @arifinity_: VisionQuest trailer when? 👀

VisionQuest trailer when? 👀 @bartmixon: Looking forward to seeing you in VisionQuest and hopefully the two new Avengers films

Looking forward to seeing you in VisionQuest and hopefully the two new Avengers films @cantinatalksw: Did the bust return for VisionQuest? 👀

Did the bust return for VisionQuest? 👀 @whoispatrickspencer: I still can't wait for VisionQuest... 😍😎❤️👏🔥

I still can't wait for VisionQuest... 😍😎❤️👏🔥 @mattwilloughbyfilm: I need one of these miniaturised for my @leicauk red dot or soft release shutter!! 😂 📸

I need one of these miniaturised for my @leicauk red dot or soft release shutter!! 😂 📸 @thedailykryptonian: 😂😂😂😂 the way I’d scream haha

😂😂😂😂 the way I’d scream haha @thesophiebyrne: Can we get the reaction video next? 😂

Can we get the reaction video next? 😂 @enzogeekcinefilo: Is the first trailer of VisionQuest coming? 👀

Is the first trailer of VisionQuest coming? 👀 @baka.bun: Red Vision is so back!

Red Vision is so back! @vtanis: You’re such a rascal!🤣🤣🤣

You’re such a rascal!🤣🤣🤣 @drew.barron22: What do you mean, AGAIN?!

What do you mean, AGAIN?! @radek66: Luckiest nephew ever 😂

Luckiest nephew ever 😂 @blakelythornton: Diabolical

Fans aren’t just here for the prank, as a lot of them are already looking ahead to what it might mean for Bettany’s future in upcoming Marvel Movies. The comments quickly shift from laughing at the detached head to speculating about where Vision shows up next, especially with VisionQuest on the way. For anyone who hasn’t been closely tracking it, the upcoming series brings Paul Bettany back as Vision and continues his story after the events of WandaVision.

Marvel has already started teasing the series. Early footage was shown last year in a Disney upfront sizzle reel and at New York Comic Con, with Bettany helping preview the series alongside studio execs. From what’s been described, VisionQuest leans into some pretty wild territory, including a “trippy” mansion inside Vision’s mind filled with different AI personalities. There’s even talk of James Spader returning as Ultron in more than one form.

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Could these different "AI personalities" explain the old-school red Vision head showing up here in this A+ prank instead of the white version we see at the end of WandaVision? Maybe. For now, it’s just one more detail for fans to obsess over until the series hits the 2026 TV schedule.

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Bettany might just be having a little fun at home with his family, but the fans? They’re already looking ahead, and if the comment section is any indication, VisionQuest is going to have a very ready and very excited audience when it finally arrives streaming for all of us with a Disney+ subscription.