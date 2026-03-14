I Can't Get Over How Robert Downey Jr. Reacted When Someone Yelled 'Doctor Doom' At Him

Robert Downey Jr. has been synonymous with Tony Stark/Iron Man for the past 18 years. However, ahead of him taking on the role of Doctor Doom in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday, the actor is clearly embracing his villain era. Exhibit A: The way he reacted to being called Doctor Doom at a recent public appearance.

RDJ surprised fans when he showed up to an event at the University of Southern California (USC) dedicated to Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Check out what happened when someone yelled Doctor Doom at the actor:

This is so good. Immediately after Doctor Doom was yelled at in a crowd of people waiting to watch a conversation between Kevin Feige, Ryan Coogler and Shawn Levy, Downey immediately threw victorious peace signs in the air and took in the crowd’s love with every fiber of his being. He also threw up a heart with his hands to show his love to the crowd of fans who must have been starstruck by the actor behind Iron Man being in their presence.

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It’s also adorable that he was laughing over the moment before taking his seat in the front row after causing all the commotion for his presence. The TikTok user who posted the video turned the video over to her hyped reaction after witnessing the moment. She also captioned the video by saying, “I THINK I JUST WON… LIFE???”

In the comment section, everyone is talking about how Robert Downey Jr. really embodies Tony Stark with a snap of a moment. People also loved how “immediately” he reacted to being called Doctor Doom. The event honored the new Kevin Feige Division of Film & Television Production at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. Feige graduated from USC in 1995, and Marvel directors Coogler (the Black Panther movies) and Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine) are also alums from the college as well.

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RDJ’s Thursday night appearance at USC comes nine months ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday in theaters. Marvel Studios has marketed the film so far with a slew of teasers introducing the key players of the movie. While RDJ’s Doctor Doom hasn’t been featured in any of them yet, we have seen a first look of the actor in costume via some promotional art.

Recently, we learned from David Harbour that Avengers: Doomsday isn’t quite done filming, but initial production wrapped back in September. In the latest of MCU titles, Robert Downey Jr. will be the big bad that will bring together a huge cast of superheroes like Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Anthony Mackie and Chris Evans’ Captain America, Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, the Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four and X-Men to take him down. It hits theaters this December 18, and it's pretty obvious that both RDJ and the fans are hyped about it.