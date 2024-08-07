Ryan Reynolds Explains Why Deadpool 3 Didn’t Feature Cameos From Fantastic Four Reboot Actors Like Michael. B Jordan
Deadpool and Wolverine was a love letter to 20th Century Fox, but the Fantastic Four reboot cast wasn't included in the fun.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to theatrical projects and those that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest release is Deadpool & Wolverine, which has been breaking records at the box office. The movie went viral because of Deadpool 3's cast list, which included a number of thrilling surprise cameos. And Ryan Reynolds recently explained why no actors from the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot were included, such as Michael B. Jordan.
In many ways Shawn Levy's threequel felt like a sendoff to 20th Century Fox, with Deadpool & Wolverine's credits scene featuring a sweet tribute to the various superhero movies that were made under the late studio. While that tribute featured footage from the ill-fated 2015 Fantastic Four, none of the actors got to appear throughout its runtime. When speaking with Collider about the acclaimed blockbuster, Reynolds shared how the budget of the R-rated movie factored into how they brought back actors, saying:
There you have it. It sounds like, despite all the epic cameos that occurred throughout Deadpool 3's runtime, Levy, Reynolds and company had to pick their battles carefully. And given the fiscal and legal process that comes with each of these thrilling actor returns, they couldn't bring everyone into the party. Sorry Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, and the rest of the FANT4STIC group.
Reynolds' comments help to peel back the curtain on what it was like to produce Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie featured outstanding cameos, such as Channing Tatum's Gambit, Dafne Keen's X-23, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, and Wesley Snipes' Blade. And while no one from the 2015 Fantastic Four was there, Chris Evans shocked audiences by playing Johnny Storm/Human Torch... one with quite the potty mouth.
Of course, there's a new Fantastic Four cast coming together for the upcoming Marvel movie First Steps. The quartet of leading actors are outstanding, and it should be interesting to finally see the beloved superhero team in the MCU.
Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now, and the next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.