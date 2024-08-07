Ryan Reynolds Explains Why Deadpool 3 Didn’t Feature Cameos From Fantastic Four Reboot Actors Like Michael. B Jordan

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to theatrical projects and those that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest release is Deadpool & Wolverine, which has been breaking records at the box office. The movie went viral because of Deadpool 3's cast list, which included a number of thrilling surprise cameos. And Ryan Reynolds recently explained why no actors from the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot were included, such as Michael B. Jordan.

In many ways Shawn Levy's threequel felt like a sendoff to 20th Century Fox, with Deadpool & Wolverine's credits scene featuring a sweet tribute to the various superhero movies that were made under the late studio. While that tribute featured footage from the ill-fated 2015 Fantastic Four, none of the actors got to appear throughout its runtime. When speaking with Collider about the acclaimed blockbuster, Reynolds shared how the budget of the R-rated movie factored into how they brought back actors, saying:

Yeah, that was a part of it. But like that, you're never going to get the misled with like, Chris Evans, you know, with him doing it and the kind of license to thrill after that, with Chris. So you know, and also, we were trying to be mindful of the budget. We were trying to make the movie. We always understood it's rated R, you know. It isn't a blank check, and part of our responsibility is to return the investment that they're making in us. So I never want a budget that I don't feel like I can make good on. And the more kind of toys you start asking for and the more kind of characters you start wanting to license, the deeper in that sort of point of no return becomes.

There you have it. It sounds like, despite all the epic cameos that occurred throughout Deadpool 3's runtime, Levy, Reynolds and company had to pick their battles carefully. And given the fiscal and legal process that comes with each of these thrilling actor returns, they couldn't bring everyone into the party. Sorry Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, and the rest of the FANT4STIC group.

Reynolds' comments help to peel back the curtain on what it was like to produce Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie featured outstanding cameos, such as Channing Tatum's Gambit, Dafne Keen's X-23, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, and Wesley Snipes' Blade. And while no one from the 2015 Fantastic Four was there, Chris Evans shocked audiences by playing Johnny Storm/Human Torch... one with quite the potty mouth.

Of course, there's a new Fantastic Four cast coming together for the upcoming Marvel movie First Steps. The quartet of leading actors are outstanding, and it should be interesting to finally see the beloved superhero team in the MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now, and the next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates.