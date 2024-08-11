It’s Been Weeks Since Ryan Reynolds Truced With Hugh Jackman For Deadpool And Wolverine's Release, And He's Already Back To Trolling His Pal

The dynamic duo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are at it once again. If you’ve been out of the loop, Jackman and Reynolds have a faux feud , which has been going for quite some time and has been filled with playful banter and lighthearted antics. However, a few weeks ago, they paused their rivalry to promote their 2024 movie release . Now that Deadpool & Wolverin e is a box office hit , Reynolds has already reignited their friendly competition. This time, his trolling has taken a hilariously creative turn, much to the delight of the actors' fans.

In a recent Instagram post, which you can see below, the Just Friends star shared a “behind-the-scenes” video from the set of the third Deadpool movie. The clip captures Hugh Jackman, in full Wolverine gear, struggling to remember his lines during a take. Meanwhile, the IF star, clad in the Merc with a Mouth's iconic costume, holds up a giant cue card with Jackman’s lines written in bold letters. Check it out:

If you scroll through the images in the post, you'll come across a humorous side-by-side comparison. On one side, there's Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool holding a cue card for the Greatest Showman veteran actor. On the other, there's an image from the set of The Godfather, showing Robert Duvall with a large piece of paper across his chest containing all of Marlon Brando's lines. In the caption, the Free Guy actor jokingly refers to this technique as "The Brando Method."

Naturally, the long-time X-Men movie star couldn’t resist responding to the Canadian actor's post. In his classic deadpan style, Hugh Jackman commented:

Ryan made me an offer.

The renewed trolling comes as Deadpool & Wolverine 's monster box office performances . The film marks a significant milestone, as it brings two of Marvel’s most popular characters together on the big screen for the first time. It also brings those long-time Fox characters under the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner. The Australian-born star had to put in a ton of work to return as everyone’s favorite feral mutant , which he says didn’t feel good all the time due to the vast amount of calories he had to eat while prepping. But all that hard work between the frenemies is paying off.

This film collaboration represented a truce for the actors, who agreed to set aside their playful bickering to focus on the film's success. However, as the Instagram post shows, some things never change. Their ongoing banter highlights their friendship and serves as a clever marketing strategy for the blockbuster as well.

Both actors are marketing geniuses. They’re so good at it that they aren't just promoting their movie but also helping with Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, hype up her new film. The fake frenemies appeared to do press and interview Lively's love interest in her latest movie, It Ends With Us . It was as awkwardly brilliant as you might expect. But, that aside, here's hoping that the faux feud between Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continues -- and that the two can call a truce once again if they collaborate on another movie down the road.

