Ryan Reynolds Showed Up To Interview Wife Blake Lively's Love Interest In It Ends With Us, And It Got Hilariously Awkward Fast

Ryan Reynolds is a man of many talents; he’s an actor, producer, businessman, father, Deadpool, and the list goes on. Now, he’s adding an interviewer to his list in the funniest way. Yes, that’s right, ahead of It Ends With Us’ release on the 2024 movie schedule , Reynolds crashed the junket for Blake Lively’s movie to chat with her on-screen love interest Brandon Sklenar. Plus, he even brought some special guests with him to make the bit even more hilariously awkward.

For some context, in the book-to-screen adaptation of It Ends With Us, Brandon Sklenar plays Atlas, who was Blake Lively’s character’s first love. In the book this film is based on, the two run into each other years after they first fell in love under unlikely and not good circumstances, and Atlas plays a big role in helping Lily.

So, during this press tour, the actor playing Atlas has been doing tons of interviews, including one amusing and awkward one with Reynolds, his mother and…Hugh Jackman, of course:

Junket Crashers | It Ends With Us - YouTube Watch On

You know things were going to get wild when the first words out of Ryan Reynolds’ mouth were:

It’s not every day the husband gets to interview his wife’s love interest in a film. It’s kind of crazy.

He then went on to low-key interrogate Sklenar about his butt. And then it slowly descended into silly madness as Reynolds seemingly flirted with the 1923 actor and then told him about the “meth journey” he went on as a child. While It Ends With Us is a drama with no Deadpool humor whatsoever, that certainly didn’t stop the actor-turned-interviewer from bringing the laughs in the most unexpected and brash way.

Then things really took a turn when Ryan Reynolds’ mother, Tammy Reynolds, showed up to keep the awkward interview going. Tammy complimented Sklenar, and eventually started hilariously flirting with him. The video is even captioned with “New Dad Alert,” and the Deadpool and Wolverine actor posted this on X:

The #SilverBachelorette strikes again. #ItEndsWithUsMovie pic.twitter.com/2fn6CP9u8QAugust 6, 2024

Finally, after being asked if he wanted to be Ryan Reynolds' new dad, the Free Guy star's bestie Hugh Jackman showed up, because, of course, he would. The Wolverine actor started by attempting to intimidate the It Ends With Us actor. However, like Ryan and Tammy, he fell head over heels for the Atlas actor. He even said:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I think we found the next Wolverine.

That’s high praise, Mr. Jackman, high praise.

Overall, this silly video showed these three falling for Brandon Sklenar, which kind of reminds me of how readers (and soon viewers) will fall for Atlas in It Ends With Us. Atlas is a kind, gentle and strong man who really helps Lily get out of a terrible situation, and he means a lot to her. Clearly, the guy who plays him also means a lot to Lively and her loved ones too.

While this press tour has included lots of expected moments – like Lively method dressing in gorgeous floral pastels and even her husband’s clothes and lots and lots of interviews that address both what it loved and debated about It Ends With Us – this latest video came out of left field.

However, considering Lively’s support of Deadpool & Wolverine just a few weeks ago, we shouldn’t have been surprised when Reynolds returned the favor.

Now, it’s got me even more excited about this adaptation of It Ends With Us. And I really can’t wait to see Brandon Sklenar’s performance as Atlas, because it’s clear as day that Ryan, Tammy and Hugh all approve of him (even though they hilariously didn’t want to at first).