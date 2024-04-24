Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Deadpool Fan Art As Threequel With Wolverine Approaches

Deadpool & Wolverine is the only upcoming Marvel movie on the 2024 release schedule, so there’s a lot riding on the new film for Disney. But based on fan reaction to the trailers, there’s little to worry about as people seem quite excited about the new movie that will finally bring the Merc with a Mouth into the MCU. The fan art is already coming and even Ryan Reynolds loves it.

BossLogic, one of the most prolific and successful fandom artists of the social media age, created a new piece that has come from the most recent Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. That trailer ends with Wade and Blind Al discussing doing cocaine and running through some hilarious nicknames for the drug. One of the names that many have seemed to enjoy most was “Forrest Bump” and so, BossLogic created the movie poster for Forrest Bump. Ryan Reynolds liked it so much that he shared it on his own Instagram.

(Image credit: vancityreynolds Instagram/BossLogic)

The classic Forrest Gump movie poster isn’t exactly complex, so the parody is equally simple. Deadpool in his trademark mask, and Forrest Gump’s white suit, which isn’t a bad look. The movie officially stars “Tom Shanks” which is a solid name for a guy who is known for murdering people. The suitcase labeled “Not Drugs” is also a nice touch. The chocolate box looks like it’s been completely eaten. Drugs can do that… so I hear.

I have to admit that “bump” was not a piece of drug slang I was previously familiar with, so the trailer taught me something new. Honestly, it’s just as funny even without previous knowledge. The context is all you need.

The cocaine scene in the trailer is one example, of several that we’ve already seen, of Deadpool & Wolverine having fun at the expense of the franchise's new bosses. Wade turns down the opportunity to do cocaine with Blind Al (Leslie Uggums reprises her role in the Deadpool & Wolverine cast) because Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has apparently ruled that cocaine is out of bounds. Which of course is hilarious especially because Feige clearly didn’t even have a problem with cocaine being in the trailer.

While we were assured from the very early days after Disney bought Fox that any eventual Deadpool 3 would remain true to the franchise and the character and be rated R like the previous films, it’s still pretty wild seeing it happen. The fact that Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t just a “Disney movie” but that it draws attention to the fact is just nuts. Using “Do you want to build a snowman?” as a request to do cocaine with somebody is the sort of thing that you have to assume somebody somewhere at Disney really wasn’t so sure about.

With Deadpool & Wolverine's release date still three months away, we likely haven't seen the end of the very un-Disney promotion of the new Disney movie. As long as Kevin Feige is ok with it, of course.