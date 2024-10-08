Sam Raimi Might Return For Doctor Strange 3 After Multiverse Of Madness And I'm Excited But Have My Trepidations

It’s no secret that Benedict Cumberbatch is returning to the MCU as Doctor Strange, but his next appearance won’t be an upcoming Marvel movie solo adventure. Instead, he’s set to appear in the recently announced Avengers: Doomsday . But don’t worry, Stephen Strange fans—rumors are swirling about a potential Doctor Strange 3, and if they’re true, Sam Raimi, the mastermind behind 2022’s Multiverse of Madness and some of the best horror movies , might be back to direct. While I’m pumped about this possibility, I’ve got a few reservations. Let’s dive into it!

My First Reaction Is—Awesome!

According to a report by Jeff Sneider of InSneider.com , the Boy Kills World producer is close to inking a deal to return for Strange 3. First off, I’ve got to say, if true, the Spider-Man director coming back to direct Doctor Strange 3 is fantastic news. Multiverse of Madness had some truly spectacular moments where the Drag Me To Hell filmmaker’s signature style shone through—his love for horror (which comes through in his best films ), those quirky visual flourishes, and the way he effortlessly blends terror and humor. When the Evil Dead filmmaker was allowed to lean into his roots with scenes like Zombie Strange and Wanda’s mirror-dimension rampage, the film transcended the typical MCU formula.

The fact that Marvel could be again handing Raimi the reins is a thrilling possibility. His vision turned Multiverse of Madness into something uniquely wild, and if there’s anyone who can push the boundaries of the Sorcerer Supreme’s mind-bending world, it’s him. After all, the multiverse concept gives him the freedom to go as weird as he wants, and I’m all for seeing how the filmmaker takes that challenge on in a third Strange film.

I Have Trepidations About A Raimi Return

As exciting as it is to imagine the Darkman screenwriter back at the helm of Doctor Strange 3, I do have a few concerns. One of my biggest trepidations is the same one I had after Multiverse of Madness: Will Marvel allow him full creative freedom? While the movie had moments of pure Sam Raimi weirdness, there were also times when it felt like the studio was holding him back. Multiverse of Madness was stuck between wanting to go full horror and needing to stay safely within Marvel’s PG-13, all-ages bracket.

I can’t help but think of Deadpool 3 and how the creative team there reportedly was given mostly free rein to embrace the R-rated absurdity of that character. This creative freedom Deadpool and Wolverine were able to embrace paid off, as the flick ended up breaking box office records for the company . If the 64-year-old director returns, I hope Marvel gives him that same freedom. Let him go wild with the dark, campy, and downright bizarre. That’s when Raimi’s films shine brightest.

I Would Prefer Sam Raimi To Return For Spider-Man 4

As much as I’m excited about the possibility of Sam Raimi returning to Doctor Strange, I wish this news was that those Spider-Man 4 rumors were true . Fans (myself included) have been clamoring for The Quick and the Dead director to reunite with Tobey Maguire ever since No Way Home gave us that nostalgia-fueled taste of their Spidey collaboration. The original Spider-Man trilogy is iconic, and the thought of the man behind those movies returning to finish what he started feels like a dream come true.

The rumors have been swirling about Spider-Man 4, and while nothing’s ever been confirmed, the Army of Darkness helmer has shared how he would approach a fourth outing in his Spidey-Universe. I can’t help but imagine what that film would look like. A seasoned Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, dealing with the consequences of his past, and Raimi pulling the strings in a universe we all know and love—it sounds perfect. Maybe it's too perfect to ever come true, but I hope not.

In the end, whether Sam Raimi returns to Doctor Strange or (fingers crossed) a new Spider-Man project, it’s clear that fans will flock to see whatever magic he cooks up next. If Marvel gives him the creative freedom to really lean into his trademark weirdness, Doctor Strange 3 could be another standout in the MCU. I just hope the studio lets the man cook. Let him be as fans like to see him: unleashed, unpredictable, and unapologetically strange.