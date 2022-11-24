Samuel L. Jackson Is Getting Major FOMO Over Brie Larson And The Marvels Cast Reuniting

What have Carol Danvers and Nick Fury been up to since Avengers: Endgame? That’s a question we’re waiting for the answers in the upcoming Marvel movie The Marvels. While we wait for the summer release, Brie Larson has provided a recent real-life team up with her new Marvel girlies, but no, Samuel L. Jackson was not invited to the reunion.

In a recent post on Instagram , Larson shared that she was hanging out with The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. The women will all team up with Captain Marvel for the sequel.

Brie Larson captioned the post “WARNING: beautiful humans,” but another member of The Marvels cast felt left out. Here’s what Samuel L. Jackson wrote in the comments:

Whatchall up to without me??!!

Hey, it’s a valid question. What are Brie Larson and her Marvel co-stars doing there? It has to be The Marvels-related, don’t you think? The movie already wrapped principal photography late last year, even spending time with Maria Rambeau actress, Lashana Lynch in London , and reportedly completed additional photography in the spring. Is the trio filming something else, like a cameo or post-credits scene? Looking at the edit bay without Samuel L. Jackson? Doing a best friends photoshoot? Either way, they know something he doesn’t with that adorable girls-only selfie.

In Captain Marvel, we learned that Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has a soft spot for Carol Danvers considering he met the Avenger before he ever assembled any of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, or lost his eye, back in the ‘90s. Fury is set to be part of the storyline in The Marvels, but after we learn more about Samuel L. Jackson’s MCU character in Secret Invasion, which is expected to come out this spring, just ahead of The Marvels.

Just a few months ago, the Secret Invasion trailer dropped online after it was confidentially shared with attendees of the San Diego Comic Con. The series will feature Nick Fury following the reveal in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and apparently Fury has been avoiding returning to Earth after banding with the Skrulls. Secret Invasion ’s cast will also feature Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill, Don Cheadle’s War Machine and Martin Freeman's Everett Ross, along with new characters played by the likes of Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kinglsey Ben-Adir and more.

We certainly can’t wait to see Carol Danvers meet these newer Marvel ladies and reunite with Nick Fury. Teyonah Parris was revealed as the all-grown up daughter of Carol’s best friend Maria Rambeau, Monica, who was featured as a kid in Captain Marvel, and then appeared in WandaVision. By the end of her arc on the Disney+ series, she was set up to be meeting Carol.

On the other hand, Iman Vellani was established as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in her series Ms. Marvel. The end-credits scene showed Captain Marvel ending up in Kamala Khan’s room through mysterious circumstances. We can’t wait for this mega teamup come July 28, 2023.