Scarlet Witch Vs. Doctor Strange? A Multiverse Of Madness Producer Is Teasing Which Hero Is More Powerful

Since Avengers: Endgame, a lot may have changed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but one question will likely remain as long as this franchise trucks on: who is the strongest Marvel hero ? The next Marvel film looks to match up Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, placing the idea in question when it comes to the big wielders of magic in the MCU. One Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness producer has shared his thoughts and a bit of a tease regarding the answer to this.

Richie Palmer has been working with Marvel Studios since 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. When speaking about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recently, the producer shared these words about Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch's power levels:

I don’t know who’s more powerful than Wanda. Meeting the Wanda Maximoff at the end of Endgame would have been a lot for Strange. Who comes out on top as the most powerful being in the universe? Maybe we find out at the end of the movie.

Will we find out? Per the producer’s words to Empire , it sounds like he’s Team Wanda. To be fair, he’s right (from what we’ve seen thus far). As we witnessed in the Disney+ series WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff has the ability to control people’s minds, warp reality to her will and create life itself. During the series that recently turned one year old, she morphed an entire town into her own personal sitcom through the ages to cope with losing her sweet Vision.

Doctor Strange is certainly a strong contender though. The Master of the Mystic Arts can cast incredible spells, one of which recently brought more Spideys , cracked open the multiverse and could help set up more in the MCU , along with being able to conjure interdimensional energy and use magic relics. The hero was able to see the Avengers’ potential futures during the Infinity War and find the one where they defeated Thanos and effectively saved the universe. Yeah… these two could be seen as toe to toe in terms of power.

Per Richie Palmer’s recent words, Wanda Maximoff has the Darkhold and is discovering new truths about herself in Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange, on the other hand, will be watching “the love of his life marry someone else.” Oops! Strange is coming off helping Spider-Man unleash the multiverse (by accident) before swooping in to mend it.