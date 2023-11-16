See What Pedro Pascal Could Look Like As Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to movie projects and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Matt Shakman's Fantastic Four, which will finally bring the titular team of heroes into the fray. It was recently reported that the studio wants Pedro Pascal to play Mr. Fantastic, which set the internet ablaze. And now we can see what the Last Of Us actor could look like as Reed Richards thanks to epic fan art.

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the Fantastic Four to finally appear in the MCU. What we know about Fantastic Four is fairly limited, but clearly development is underway. While fans wait for an official confirmation about Pedro Pascal's role, fan art posted on Instagram shows him rocking Reed Richards' stretchy powers. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? Pedro Pascal is no stranger to genre work, having starred in Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and The Last Of Us. And while he was the antagonist of Wonder Woman 1984, playing Reed Richards would seemingly give him a significant place in the MCU as a whole. Fingers crossed that the rumors get confirmed sooner rather than later.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Aitesam Farooq, whose account spdrmnkyxxiii has 196k followers at the time of writing this story. And that following is largely because of epic fan art which brings rumors and casting choices to life for franchises like the MCU, DCEU, and Star Wars.

Moviegoers who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been complaining about how both the Fantastic Four and X-Men were noticeably missing. As such, there's a ton of excitement about finally seeing those two teams in the shared universe... hopefully sooner rather than later.

Pedro Pascal seems like a great choice to bring Reed Richards to life, although he's not the only name that's been floated around by fans. For years the most popular choice was John Krasinski, who eventually did a cameo as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But it doesn't seem like he wanted to stick with the role for the long haul, especially considering how many projects Marvel contracts usually include.

There are a number of rumors circulating about which four actors might end up starring as the members of the Fantastic Four. For instance, Vanessa Kirby is a popular choice for Sue Storm. It was also reported that the cast was going to be formed around the Invisible Woman, but the Pedro Pascal rumors might debunk this. Only time will tell.

Fantastic Four is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 2nd, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.