Vanessa Kirby Responds To Rumors About Playing Sue Storm In The Fantastic Four
The Fantastic Four is coming to the MCU, and Vanessa Kirby is a popular choice for the Invisible Woman.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, thanks to new content on both the small and silver screens. When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties the door finally opened for beloved characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four to join in on the fun. The latter team’s movie is currently expected to arrive on May 2nd, 2025, and there has been plenty of chatter online about which actors might play the heroes. And Vanessa Kirby recently responded to rumors about playing Sue Storm/ The Invisible Woman in a Fantastic Four movie.
Vanessa Kirby has some experience with action work thanks to her roles in Mission: Impossible and Hobbs & Shaw. The forthcoming Fantastic Four is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, and fans are eager for the titular heroes to be cast. Kirby recently spoke to Variety about calls for her to play Sue Storm, saying:
There you have it. While Vanessa Kirby didn’t confirm or deny that she’s been in contact with Marvel Studios about Fantastic Four, she sounds down to step into the role of the Invisible Woman. We’ll just have to see what kind of vision Kevin Feige and company have for the cast. But you can’t deny that Kirby has the acting chops to pull it off.
Given the popularity of the Fantastic Four, a number of actors’ names have been thrown around to play the four heroes in the MCU. For years John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were a fan favorite choice for Reed Richards and Sue Storm. The chatter got so loud that Krasinski actually got to play the stretchy Marvel character in a small but memorable sequence during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But there’s no indication that he’s actually going to reprise that role and play him in a more full-time capacity. As for the Oppenheimer actress, Blunt doesn’t seem particularly interested in playing the role or being naked constantly about it in interviews.
This could seemingly open the door for another talent like Vanesa Kirby to show her stuff (or in his case, be invisible) as Sue Storm. Another popular choice for that character is Margot Robbie, and you can see what she might look like thanks to fan art. Although I’m definitely interested to see what the Crown alum would bring to the table as the beloved character.
As previously mentioned, not much is known about what's going to come with the developing Fantastic Four movie. But it’ll be directed by Matt Shakman who brought his acclaimed work to Marvel with WandaVision. Hopefully casting announcements will come sooner rather than later.
Vanessa Kirby can be seen in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters now. The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is The Marvels on November 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
