Shang-Chi’s Bus Fight Gets Hilariously Broken Down By A Real San Francisco Bus Driver

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings recently made its debut on Disney+ and that means that a lot of people who never got a chance to see it are now finding it for the very first time. This includes an actual San Francisco bus driver, who has a bone to pick with the movie’s bus-based fight scene. This sequence has some significant issues that should be addressed.

The first major fight scene for Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi takes place when he’s accosted on a public bus. A fight breaks out, all while the bus is in motion. Mack the bus driver put together a whole Twitter thread on the sequence that needs to be read. The first place where the driver takes issue with the movie, is the second the first punch is thrown. At that point., the bus should really stop.

The Shang-Chi Bus Driver Is Bad At His Job

Of course, it’s only a few seconds before the brake lines of the bus get cut, which potentially makes the stopping of the bus a bit tougher. Except, as it turns out, these buses have a mechanism for stopping when the normal brakes don’t work, and the fact that the bus driver never tries to use it is also a pretty serious error.

The Fight Scenes Geography Is A Mess

There’s another problem with the fight scene that has nothing to do with the actual fight. San Francisco locals will all likely realize that the geography of the fight makes no sense. This bus apparently goes all over San Francisco , which, I don’t know if you know this, is a really big city , and somehow it’s able to get from one end of the city to another in just a few minutes. I don’t know the normal Muni routes that well but I’m guessing you’d need multiple buses to get to all these places normally.

At one point the bus even ends up on a road that is above a tunnel, before, a few moments later, somehow ending up going through the same tunnel.

Shang-Chi Would Be An Excellent Bus Driver

There are some positive points to the way the bus is handled, however. It’s not all bad. While Mack the bus driver critiques both the driver in the film and Awkwafina’s character for looking back over their shoulder at the fight, and thus taking their eyes off the road, when Shang-Chi briefly finds himself in the driver seat, he knows how to handle it.

In the end, however, Mack the bus driver doesn’t think our movie bus driver is going to survive in his current employment. It seems like he made a lot of rookie mistakes.

There’s a lot more to this thread and you should really check out the whole thing as it’s all quite informative and also hilarious. While Mack the bus driver has some fun with the whole thing, he clearly loved the fight scene.