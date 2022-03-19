Spider-Man’s Kirsten Dunst Has A Funny Take On Returning As MJ In The MCU

With Phase Four, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has opened the multiversal floodgates in a major way. The long-running franchise has found some interesting ways to utilize the multiverse so far, and Spider-Man: No Way Home is a firm example of that notion. The third film in Tom Holland’s superhero trilogy brought back the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield iterations of the hero along with some of their respective villains. Of course, not everyone from the classic franchises made it back for the fun flick, including OG Mary Jane Kirsten Dunst. The star is more than aware that some of her former co-stars recently got to reprise their roles, and she now has a funny take on returning for an MCU production herself.

Kirsten Dunst was believed to be appearing in No Way Home, though she eventually shot down the rumors . She joked that she was “the only one” not in the movie and that the producers couldn’t “put an old girl in there.” However, the actress is definitely open to returning as Mary Jane Watson , and her hilarious reason for wanting to join is so relatable:

You know I’d join that multiverse! I feel like I’m the only one that hasn’t joined it. I’m like, ‘Please put me in. Put me in the lineup.’ I need to pay for my house and kids.

Making movies and enjoying the creative process is great, but financial security is nice, too. You can’t help but laugh and appreciate the actress’ honesty during her interview with Backstage . Sure, she’s not exactly wanting when it comes to cash but, like many in Hollywood, she surely knows how profitable the MCU has been since its inception in 2008. Spider-Man: No Way Home alone raked in big numbers at the box office and reached a number of major milestones in the process. So all in all, it’s not surprising that the Oscar nominee would want a piece of the pie.

If Kirsten Dunst were to join a Marvel Studios flick, she’d likely be shrewd when it comes to her check. She’s been open about the “extreme” pay disparity that existed between herself and Tobey Maguire back in the day. While Dunst acknowledges that he was the lead, she’s pointed out that she stood alongside him as the co-lead for the entirety of that trilogy. She’s certainly proved herself to be one of the entertainment industry’s top stars since then, and her value has grown as a result. Surely Marvel Studios would be willing to oblige her if it were to seek her out for a new project.

It’s not all about the money for the Power of the Dog standout, though, as she has genuine affection for the franchise and the character she played. She appears to be just as excited about Spider-Man: No Way Home as everyone else is. As of this past January, she’d yet to see the film for herself but said that she’d like to watch it with her young son .

There’s definitely still room for Kirsten Dunst to show up in an MCU movie, especially if rumors of Tobey Maguire’s alleged return in Doctor Strange 2 turn out to be true. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how things play out. It’s good to know, however, that Dunst is ready to play in the superhero sandbox once more – and earn some cash for her kids and house while she’s at it.