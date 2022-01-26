Why Marvel Fans Think Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Might Appear In Doctor Strange 2

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tobey Maguire made his triumphant return to the Marvel fold with his surprise cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. For Marvel fans, it wasn’t that surprising as they had speculated for months about him and fellow Spider-Man Andrew Garfield joining Tom Holland in the film. Thankfully, the rumors proved to be true. With Maguire putting on the Spidey suit once again, some fans are hoping he might pop in another Marvel film. A recent social media post might have sent the fandom into overdrive as viewers are starting to suspect the OG Spider-Man might be in Doctor Strange 2.

As Phase Four leans into more multiverse action, fans have been clamoring for The Great Gatsby star to appear in more Marvel fare. Of course, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might be the best opportunity for Maguire to pop up once again. And fans are starting to believe he might be in the Doctor Strange sequel.

Their suspicions gained some levity as a recent Twitter post sent them into a frenzy. The post featured Tobey Maguire and Elizabeth Olsen’s Portuguese Marvel counterparts alluding to his possible involvement. Check out the speculative post below.

#TobeyMaguire may have been confirmed for #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness:Mariana Torres, who is Wanda’s voice in Portugese recently uploaded an IG story with Manolo Rey, who is Tobey Maguire’s #SpiderMan voice in Portugese with the caption “Good things are coming”. pic.twitter.com/XZwBUdKGFMJanuary 23, 2022 See more

Having Spider-Man and the Scarlett Witch’s Portuguese counterparts taking a photo together may be a coincidence. But the message attached to the image leaned some into the rumors of more Maguire (and possibly Andrew Garfield) in the ever-expanding Spideyverse.

The post possibly being true wouldn’t be a surprise to OG Spider-Man fans as Sony and Marvel are already committed to more Spider-Man films. Fans have already been pushing for Garfield to do more Amazing Spider-Man movies. And it seems like the Tick, Tick…Boom! star is down for donning the Spidey suit once more. So involving Tobey Maguire in more Marvel activity might be the right move considering Spider-Man 4 was abandoned. He would, at least, be able to finish his tenure on a high note.

Having the Seabiscuit star do Doctor Strange 2 might reinforce the Spider-Man brotherhood he formed while filming No Way Home. Andre Garfield revealed he and Maguire snuck into a screening of the Far from Home sequel. Tom Holland couldn’t help but praise Garfield and Tobey Maguire for being all in while filming the sequel. This newfound brotherhood might come together again as Holland will continue to play the web-slinger.

Seeing Maguire suit again was a rewarding moment for fans of the original trilogy. So, having Tobey Maguire in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be the cherry on top. Even the original trilogy experienced an uptick in interest after his surprise cameo. Until the Doctor Strange 2 rumors are confirmed or denied, go to your local theater and watch him in Spider-Man: No Way Home.