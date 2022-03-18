Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray Is On Sale, Plus Other Friday Deals

The long wait for the third Spider-Man MCU film to hit online platforms is finally over. As of March 15th, Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for digital purchase on Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and more. While the film didn't manage to earn an Oscar nod for Best Picture, it absolutely destroyed at the Box Office and fans have been eager to see Tom Holland's portrayals hit the Disney+ platform.

While the film is now out for digital purchase, which includes some fun bonus content, the physical Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD won't launch until April 12th. However, Amazon has pre-orders available that are currently on sale for just $27.96. The film will stream on Starz first, which is offering a discounted rate of just $5 for three months. After that, it will eventually hit Disney+, which is also running a special for just $2.99 a month for Hulu subscribers.

If you still have some catching up to do before checking out Spider-Man: No Way Home, here's how you can watch all the other Spider-Man movies on streaming. Or, if you're a Spidey super-fan who is all caught up, check out our ranking of every Spider-Man film and see how it stacks up against your own list, or check out some of the awesome Spider-Man collectibles and merchandise we've gathered below.

How To Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home

Catch up on the MCU and more with the Disney+ bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+: $13.99/month

