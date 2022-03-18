Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray Is On Sale, Plus Other Friday Deals
By Cody Beck published
Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally here! Here's how to watch it.
The long wait for the third Spider-Man MCU film to hit online platforms is finally over. As of March 15th, Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for digital purchase on Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and more. While the film didn't manage to earn an Oscar nod for Best Picture, it absolutely destroyed at the Box Office and fans have been eager to see Tom Holland's portrayals hit the Disney+ platform.
While the film is now out for digital purchase, which includes some fun bonus content, the physical Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD won't launch until April 12th. However, Amazon has pre-orders available that are currently on sale for just $27.96. The film will stream on Starz first, which is offering a discounted rate of just $5 for three months. After that, it will eventually hit Disney+, which is also running a special for just $2.99 a month for Hulu subscribers.
If you still have some catching up to do before checking out Spider-Man: No Way Home, here's how you can watch all the other Spider-Man movies on streaming. Or, if you're a Spidey super-fan who is all caught up, check out our ranking of every Spider-Man film and see how it stacks up against your own list, or check out some of the awesome Spider-Man collectibles and merchandise we've gathered below.
How To Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home
Pre-order Spider-Man: No Way Home on Blu-ray:
$45.99 $27.96 on Amazon
Stream Spider-Man: Now Way Home: $19.99 on Amazon Prime Video
Check out Spider-Man: Homecoming, Venom, and more on Starz: Sign up here for $5 for three months.
Catch up on the MCU and more with the Disney+ bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+: $13.99/month
Spider-Man: No Way Home Clothing and Accessories
Spider-Man Far from Home Short Sleeve Compression Shirt: $25.00 on Amazon
Don't have Peter Parker pecs? No problem! Let the shirt do the heavy lifting for you.
Three Spiders Classic T-Shirt: $20.95 at Redbubble
It finally happened. Marvel made a meme come to life. Now put it on your shirt.
Tony Stark Aviator Sunglasses (3 Pack): $26.98 on Amazon
They might not be linked to F.R.I.D.A.Y. or Jarvis, but they still look good.
Mysterio - relaxed T-Shirt: $22.00 on Tee Public
Mysterio. Because villains need love, too.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Crew Socks (3 Pairs): $24.35 on Amazon
Wear them while you lounge or with a 3 piece suit. The possibilities are endless.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Backpack: $29.99 on shopDisney
Find more Spider-Man: No Way Home and MCU merchandise on shopDisney.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Posters and Artwork
Hero Spiderman Three Generations Abstract Oil Painting: $8.99 on Amazon
With great artwork comes great responsibility.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster on Canvas:
$19.98 $17.18 on Amazon
Perfect for you man-cave or Aunt May's apartment.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Movie Poster: $12.49 on Amazon
Show your fandom with one of the original movie posters.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Movie Poster: $20.95 on eBay
Printed on thick, high-quality, semi-gloss paper and ready to be an eye-catcher.
More Spider-Man Collectibles
Spider-Man Integrated Suit Funko: $12.00 on Funko.com
Get 10% off your order by signing up for emails on Funko.com
Spider-Man Daily Bugle Front Page Prints: $37.99 on Etsy
Get me pictures of Spider-Man!
Spider-Man Spider Cam 5-in Statue:
$19.99 $16.99 at GameStop
"I'm kind of like Spider-Man's photographer..."
Spider-Man Web Shooter: $50.00 on Etsy
Perfect for Halloween or Cosplay!
Spider-Man Gang War Comic Books- Complete Set:
$150.00 $127.00 on Mercari
If you're a comic book fan, this is the time to add this run to your collection.
Morbidly curious pizza enthusiast with a heart of gold. Has no time to hear why you think The Office is overrated and is pretty sure the meaning of the Universe can be found in the movie Cats. Co-host of American Hauntings Podcast. Inaugural class of Enstitute, an entrepreneurial alternative education program written about by Forbes, The New York Times, and PBS.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.