Tessa Thompson Talks Valkyrie’s Relationship Status And Why Getting To Play A Bisexual Character In The MCU Has Been Really Meaningful
By Corey Chichizola published
Tessa Thompson has shared some of the real emotions that come with playing Valkyrie in the MCU.
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a wild one so far, with the universe expanding thanks to projects on the small and silver screens. The latest movie hitting theaters was Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which has been doing great at the box office. The blockbuster marked Tessa Thompson’s return as Valkyrie, and the actress recently spoke to her character’s relationship status, and why getting to play a bisexual character in the MCU has been really meaningful.
Since debuting in Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson has been open about how she’s playing Valkyrie as a bisexual woman. While a scene hinting at this was deleted from that previous blockbuster, Love and Thunder featured notable queer moments for both her and (surprisingly) Korg. While some fans wanted to see Val find her Queen of New Asgard, Thompson spoke about the hero’s relationship status to Variety, offering:
There you have it. While Tessa Thompson previously spoke about Valkyrie getting her queen, her romantic partnership (or lack thereof) is just one aspect of the Asgardian hero. And for the purpose of Thor: Love and Thunder, the story didn’t require Thompson’s signature character to actually fall in love herself. Instead, she settled for some light flirting and trying to make it out of the conflict with Christian Bale’s Gorr alive.
Given the massive popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s been a ton of conversation lately about the importance of representation. And Phase Four has certainly taken more steps forward, with more stories focusing on underrepresented groups like women, people of color, LGBTQ+ folks, and the disabled community. Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is part of that conversation, recently speaking about being touched by the love that’s come her way from young queer people out there. As she put it,
While superhero movies might be a fun day at the theater, there are clearly some real-world implications from a franchise so popular. Tessa Thompson speaking openly about both her own sexuality and Valkyrie’s over the years, and being so visible, has clearly helped inspire audience members to be their most authentic selves.
Tessa Thompson spoke about the importance of authenticity in her work and life later in that same interview. As a self-identifying queer woman herself, she feels “lucky” to be able to work as an actress with people who love and support her. Thompson shared:
What a class act. While speaking about how lucky she is in her career, Tessa Thompson also acknowledged that so many LGBTQ+ folks out there aren’t quite as lucky. And so she wants anyone out there struggling to know that she sees and values them. Looks like Valkyrie is a hero IRL.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.