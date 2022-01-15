Teyonah Parris Shares Throwback WandaVision Dance Video On One Year Anniversary Of The Show

It’s hard to believe it’s been a whole year since WandaVision premiered on Disney+. The series marked the beginning of a new era of Marvel Cinematic Universe content for the small screen. Not only did viewers finally get to witness more of Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s love story, but they also got to enjoy Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. Of course, the series finale opened the door for Parris to return in The Marvels. But ahead of that, the actress is celebrating the series’ first anniversary by sharing a throwback dance video.

The star took to Instagram to mark the special occasion. Since the show marked the beginning of her MCU tenure, Teyonah Parris wanted to highlight her first day on the set as Geraldine. She couldn’t help but show off Wanda’s sitcom best friend in all of her 1970s glory and, after seeing her full look, Parris decided to get down with her bad self in true '70s fashion. Check out the Chi-Raq star’s funky moves in the post below:

A post shared by Teyonah Parris (@teyonahparris) A photo posted by on

Teyonah Parris clearly couldn’t hide her excitement, as she appeared to come right off the Soul Train line. But the use of Isaac Hayes's “Theme from Shaft” is what pulled the whole vibe together. In the post, the actress also recalled being nervous as she had to nail her monologue to Wanda Maximoff in that Brady Bunch-inspired living room. Additionally, Parris remembered the speech itself changing every day until she stepped onto the set.

The Dear White People alum had every reason to be nervous. Seeing that she was on a Marvel production for the first time, she may not have totally realized how swiftly things can evolve from a creative standpoint. The WandaVision alum later recalled how being on the set of the Marvel series was different from other on-set experiences:

Most times you can just ease in on a new set and feel things out because you may not be doing much so you can watch how everything and everyone is working. Whoooo chiiile, not this day. Baby had to LEEEEAP!! And what fun we had!!

I'd say that things definitely worked out for Teyonah Parris, as she received praise for her performance as Monica Rambeau. Now, she's more than ready for her big-screen return, as she prepared for her return by working out. And even before the show debuted, she sought advice from other MCU stars. Needless to say, she was hyped about bringing Rambeau to the big screen even before filming started. Of course, the sequel will require a balancing act between the three heroines, but they'll surely mix well. As time goes on, Teyonah Parris might become one of the MCU’s biggest stars, and it'll be fun to see how she continues to grow in the role of Monica Rambeau.

You can stream every episode of WandaVision on Disney+ now, while The Marvels is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023. And if you want to keep track of Marvel’s upcoming slate, you can check out our CinemaBlend's MCU schedule.