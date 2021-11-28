The Best Gift Ideas For Guardians Of The Galaxy Fans

One of the coolest things about being a fan of the Marvel movies is that, technically, it automatically makes you a fan of multiple franchises of superhero movies in one. My personal favorite series within this series would have to be Guardians of the Galaxy - In fact I have proudly put it on display in what I wear, listen to, or have hanging on my wall. If you have a loved one who could use some merch in their stocking that would also allow them to share their a passion for these marvelous outer space heroes, look no further than our following picks for the best Guardians of the Galaxy gifts available online.

Wake Up Feeling Like A Star-Lord With This Coffee Mug

Because exploring the depths of space clearly requires one to stay caffeinated, you cannot go wrong with giving the Guardians of the Galaxy fan in your life this 20-oz, ceramic coffee mug sculpted to resemble the mask worn by Peter “Star-Lord” Quill (Chris Pratt) in the movies. Even if the receiver does not drink coffee, it can undoubtedly serve as a badass decorative item.

Watch Baby Groot Grow Before Your Eyes With This Flower Pot

Speaking of badass decorative items, I remember when a replica of Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) growing out of a flower pot became a hot-button item after the release of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie in 2014. However, if your loved one is the kind of person who likes to decorate with real plants, they can do so with this planter that looks as if the vegetation is actually growing from the adorable humanoid tree’s head. If this person is not one for taking care of plants after all, the 6” tall PVC figure could also double as a pen holder for their desk.

Let Baby Groot Hold Your Device For You

Baby Groot can hold more than just pens on your desk (or elsewhere) for you. This PVC figurine resembling the Guardians of the Galaxy character can hold various devices in his tiny hands, including video game console controllers or mobile phones. Storing gear has never looked so adorable.

Add Gamora To Your Daily Routine With This Decal

Another great way for your loved one to decorate their desk area (or elsewhere) is with this sticker based on the silhouette of Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana. It comes in various colors and sizes to be applied anywhere they may please, especially if Gamora is their favorite Guardian.

Take A Drink From Drax With This Geeki Tikis Mug

In case your loved one’s favorite Guardian is Drax (brought to life in the films by former pro wrestler Dave Bautista), they will totally get a kick out of this mug. From Geeki Tikis, who specialize in creating ceramic tiki mugs based on figures of pop culture, this item captures the essence of the hulking Kylosian they call “the Destroyer” and can hold up to 18 ounces of their favorite beverage.

Bring Rocket And Groot With You By Wearing These Socks

For those who have a special soft spot for Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper, but performed on set using performance capture with director James Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn), these socks would be an excellent stocking stuffer. The officially licensed pair is made of 97-percent polyester, 3-percent spandex, and comes with a pair of Groot socks so the Guardians of the Galaxy’s weapons expert is not too far from his buddy.

Dress Like Star-Lord In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 With This T-Shirt

Speaking of great clothing choices, remember the gray, long-sleeve T-shirt that Star-Lord wore in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017? Well, even if you don’t recognize it that well, the fan in your life sure could and would surely love to see this cotton-polyester blend replica under their tree.

These Awesome Mix Vol. 1 Earrings Are Music To Your Ears

If the Guardians of the Galaxy fan in your life wants to show their appreciation for The Awesome Mix Vol. 1, these stud earrings resemble the same cassette tape that Peter Quill’s mother made for him when he was a kid and are a great example of what it means to be geek chic.

Enjoy Awesome Mix Vol. 1 And More Galactic Greatness On Vinyl

Of course, what better way is there to enjoy the songs of Awesome Mix Vol. 1 than on a high-quality vinyl recording? This deluxe edition of the official Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack comes on two swirling red and yellow discs that are exclusive to Target. The second disc includes the film’s original score, composed by Tyler Bates.

Be The Best Guardian In This Awesome Card Game

Speaking of awesome mixes, getting the most awesome mix is the object of this fun card game. To be clear, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Gear Up and Rock Out” is about more than music, but also about making sure you can outwit the other players by collecting the most effective gear against the worst enemies of the galaxy.

Relive The Guardians’ Adventures With This Milano LEGO Set

Defending the galaxy requires a lot of traveling, which the Guardians of the Galaxy do in Star-Lord’s ship that he named after his childhood crush, Alyssa Milano. Give your loved one the opportunity to relive their greatest adventures with the LEGO set built to look like the Milano that also comes with figurines resembling most of the main Guardians of the Galaxy characters, as well as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and a member of the Chitauri army.

Your Tree Will Be Out Of This World With This Milano Ornament

A simpler way for the Guardians of the Galaxy fan in your life to decorate their home with the Milano is with this keepsake ornament from the makers of Hot Wheels. What an appropriate holiday stocking stuffer, especially!

The Perfect Poster For Fans Of Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars

Most people who are fans of Guardians of the Galaxy tend to also be fans of the Star Wars movies, too. If that describes your friend or family member, give them the best of both universes with this 8”x12” tin poster that features the main cast of characters, but in the style of the original one-sheet for Star Wars: A New Hope from 1977.

If you think these Guardians of the Galaxy gifts are perfect for the occasion, just wait until we see what The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ brings us.