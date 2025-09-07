The More I Think About The Fantastic Four: First Steps, The More I Wish One Character Would’ve Had A Bigger Role

Minor spoilers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps lie ahead, so keep that in mind as you read on, true believers!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps ushers the titular team into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in excellent fashion. While Matt Shakman’s film offers up retro-futuristic vibes and cosmic action, it truly succeeds in the way that it highlights the heroic quartet. As a result, fans are stanning Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm, and I’m impressed by how Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm improves upon past iterations of the character. However, as I continue to think about this MCU film, there’s one supporting player I really think should have more time to shine.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Which Character Is Underutilized In First Steps?

As much as I enjoy MCU films (which I’ve helped rank), even I can acknowledge Marvel has a bad habit of casting major actors and underusing them. (Ask Idris Elba, Mads Mikkelsen and Michael Stuhlbarg.) In the case of First Steps, Natasha Lyonne gets the short end of the stick. The always delightful Lyonne plays Rachel Rozman, a school teacher who forms a connection with Ben Grimm. Rachel appears in only a few scenes, including one where she speaks to Ben on the street and another in which the pair meet again inside a synagogue.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Lyonne (who’s pictured above in another production due to a lack of Rachel pics) is effective amid her scenes. Also, the actress herself even enjoyed getting to flirt on screen with co-star (and real-life friend) Moss-Bachrach. Yet Lyonne’s presence feels far too limited, and that’s a real shame. Rachel is a clear representation of the human life that the FF are working so hard to protect. If her role in the film were bigger, she could’ve helped to further ground the narrative, which is chock full of over-the-top elements.

Ben Grimm’s arc also could’ve been greatly enhanced had Rachel been around more. Yes, I applauded Shakman and co. for not making Grimm (a.k.a. The Thing) a more tragic character but a more upbeat individual. However, shedding further light on the do-gooder’s romantic prospect could’ve brought out even more sides to him and also fleshed out Rachel even more. I personally love the thought of the two characters getting some time to talk about their professions, hobbies and shared Jewish faith. Alas, it just wasn’t meant to be.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What Could The Future Hold For Rachel Rozman?

While Rachel’s small role is disappointing, there’s the possibility that fans will get to see more of her down the road. During Disney’s most recent earnings call, company CEO Bob Iger not only referred to Fantastic Four as an “original property,” but he also referred to the franchise as being “important.” Iger didn’t confirm nor deny that a sequel is in the works (likely due to First Steps’ somewhat underwhelming box office performance). However, given the exec’s emphasis on the IP’s importance, maybe a follow-up isn’t out of the cards.

On that note, I’d be mighty surprised if Lyonne weren’t brought back if a sequel were to be greenlit. Shakman could certainly use a follow-up to spend more time with Rachel and further develop her relationship with Ben. Ideally, fans would get to see their romance fully blossom.

I’m not only hoping for a follow-up to First Steps but also that Rachel Rozman receives her due. There have, unfortunately, been too many instances in which Marvel Studios has wasted impeccable actors, and I’d hate to see MCU newbie Natasha Lyonne fall into that category.

