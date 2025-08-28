I'm Hyped For The Fantastic Four To Return In Doomsday, And I Need Sue Storm To Cross Over With One Popular Hero

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always keeping fans on their toes, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie to be released was The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hit #1 and introduced the titular team of heroes to the MCU. Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm was the MVP of the movie, and there's one hero I want to see her paired with in upcoming Marvel movies. Namely, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

The Invisible Woman has already been confirmed to return to the MCU thanks to the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement. Unfortunately Wanda wasn't included, although Kevin Feige confirmed that not all the casting has been revealed. I'm holding out hope we see a mother-off with Wanda and Sue, and I'm not the only one. Fans pointed out the similarities between the two over on Instagram, check it out:

A post shared by MCU Portal (@mcu.portal) A photo posted by on

The Invisible Woman has mastered the Wanda backbend, which sometimes happens when Olsen's character is exerting her chaos magic. Considering how wildly powerful this pair of heroes are, it would be thrilling to see them fight alongside each other.

Of course, another big similarity between the two is their never ending love for their children. While this (and the Darkhold's influence) made The Scarlet Witch a murderous villain in Doctor Strange 2, the Invisible Woman showed her true power when taking on Galactus 1:1 in order to save her son, Franklin. I can only imagine what their conversations might be like.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the streaming home for the MCU. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Of course, there is a big obstacle in the way of this potential crossover. The ending of Doctor Strange 2 saw Wanda sacrifice herself to destroy the Darkhold across the multiverse, with Agatha All Along also claiming that she was dead. Olsen claimed she wasn't in the next two Avengers movies, although I don't necessarily believe her. After all, Marvel actors are often forced to lie to guard the shared universe's secrets.

Rumors have been swirling about what role Scarlet Witch might have in the upcoming Avengers films, including one where she's romantically paired with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Another popular theory is that Wanda's chaos magic will help create the alternate universe which will be the setting for Secret Wars.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Whether or not Sue Storm and Wanda Maximoff get to meet remains to be seen. The post-credits scene from Thunderbolts* teased that the Fantastic Four and New Avengers would seemingly be one of the first big crossovers of Doomsday. Many fans expected First Steps' credits scene to connect to that movie, but instead we got to see the first glimpse of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fantastic Four: First Steps is still in theaters now, while fans wait for news about Wanda's future in the MCU.