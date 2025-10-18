Ahead Of Jessica Jones’ Return On Daredevil: Born Again, Krysten Ritter Explained Why Her Marvel Show Ending Was Both ‘Bittersweet’ And ’Triumphant’

In June 2019, Marvel’s partnership with Netflix came to an end with the release of Jessica Jones Season 3. Fortunately for fans of this franchise’s era, it’s been able to live on thanks to Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock was joined in Season 1 by familiar faces from the original Daredevil series like Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, and we’ll reunite with Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones in Born Again Season 2. Ahead of the upcoming Marvel TV show’s arrival, Ritter reflected on how she felt when her own Marvel series ended.

Ritter, who can next be seen in the 2025 movie release Stone Cold Fox, stopped by Phase Hero to chat about all things Jessica Jones alongside Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ of streaming, television, and animation. When host Brandon Davis inquired about if the actress thought at the time this would really be the end of her series, she responded:

At the moment, I guess so. It was so bittersweet because the character is so delicious and so deep and rich and so cool. I really felt like there was definitely more story to tell before the partnership with Marvel and Netflix ended. We were, I think, planning on doing another one, and then all of a sudden everything just changed. So we were lucky in that we knew in advance. So we got to end on a note that I felt was triumphant and it felt like an end point, of course with room for more. But the other shows didn't really have that same opportunity, so that was nice. At least we like had a heads-up. We got to cater to the ending.

Jessica Jones Season 1 premiered in November 2015, seven months after Daredevil Season 1 kicked off the Marvel/Netflix era. Ultimately this era would only last four years, and Jessica Jones’ cancellation was announced in February 2019, four months before Season 3 arrived. And yet, despite being sad that Jessica Jones didn’t last longer, she was thankful that the cast and crew were given advanced notice so that they could give the show a proper ending. The same can’t be said for Luke Cage and Iron Fist, which were left with lingering plot threads.

In the final moments of Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter’s titular character was getting ready to leave for Mexico. However, after hearing the voice of the late Kilgrave in her head telling her she should leave everyone behind, she decided to stay in New York City. It’s unclear how much of the series will be referenced when Jessica’s back in action during Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, as well as how much we’ll learn about what she’s been doing since Jessica Jones Season 3. Regardless, Ritter is clearly jazzed to be reprising the role, and you can be sure a lot of fans are looking forward to her return.

Not only that, in the same interview, when Brandon Davis asked when we might see Jessica Jones: Born Again, Brad Winderbaum answered, “Maybe sooner than you think.” So much like how Jon Bernthal is getting his own Punisher special around the release of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in March and ahead of his appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July, apparently things might be in motion for Jessica to take center stage again.