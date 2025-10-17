Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art Brings In Fan Favorite Characters Who Weren't Included In The Cast Announcement (And I Hope They Actually Make It Into The Movie)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to exciting titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt, the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature a giant ensemble cast. Some epic fan art imagined even more heroes joining the blockbuster, and I really hope some of them actually end up appearing courtesy of The Russo Brothers.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans are hyped about seeing entire teams of superheroes collide during its runtime. The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed a ton of actors, but a number of fan favorites were noticeably missing. Now, some fan art from Instagram has given them their own chairs, and it's pretty awesome to see. Check it out below:

Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain characters have become fan favorites. Many of which are in this image, meaning they haven't been officially announced to have a role in Doomsday. Chief among them are Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Tom Holland's Spider-Man, and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. It's wild to imagine that the blockbuster won't feature any of the faces in the above image, but perhaps a few will be able to join the fray.

Kevin Feige confirmed the announcement didn't feature every single member of the Doomsday cast, so there is still real hope that we'll see some of the other rumored heroes. Hopefully, we get some more information about the next Avengers movie sooner rather than later.

For their part, a number of actors from the above image have spoken about not appearing in Avengers: Doomsday. Elizabeth Olsen denied having a role, although fans might not believe her. Mark Ruffalo also joked about not having his own chair, claiming the studio doesn't trust him with spoilers and left him out. But given how often Marvel stars are asked to lie to prevent spoilers, there's not a ton of trust between the actors and their fans.

Some other faces in this fan art include Chris Evans, who was rumored to be playing a variant of Captain America in Doomsday. There are also some more OG actors from the X-Men movies in Halle Berry's Storm and Famke Janssen's Jean Grey. Rather than wearing their black leather costumes from the Fox movies, they're shown wearing bright, comic-accurate costumes. We also see Punisher, Deadpool, and even Moon Knight included in this fan art. And with Doomday being a multiversal story, it feels like just about anything could happen.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as art of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see how many more Marvel stars get to join the already massive cast.