‘He Kept It Really Close To The Vest’: Emma Stone Reacts To Andrew Garfield Lying To Her About Returning As Spider-Man In No Way Home

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that security is notoriously tight, even for those who are within the universe. Case in point: Andrew Garfield lying about his return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And now Emma Stone has reacted to him lying to her as well. How cold!

There have been a ton of Spider-Man movies over the years, with Garfield and Stone starring in the two Amazing Spider-Man films. While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stone was asked about her co-star's famous fibs, offering:

I asked him if he was going to be in that and he was like 'I don't know what you're talking about.' I was like 'What? Oh. I guess that means no?' But it wasn't no. It was yes... He kept it really close to the vest.

Talk about taking your job seriously. Because while Garfield and Stone dated and remain friends, he wasn't willing to give the Poor Things star the tea about his No Way Home role. Instead she was kept in the dark until the three Peter Parkers were revealed to crossing over for the multiversal blockbuster. Clearly the Social Network actor takes his responsibilities seriously.

Theaters erupted when Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire entered in No Way Home, and the studio's tight security is at least partly to blame for keeping spoilers under wraps. Later in her same interview, Stone was asked about her character Gwen Stacy being honored in the movie, specifically when Garfield's Peter saved MJ the way he failed in Amazing Spider-Man 2. When asked if she'd seen the threequel, she said:

You know what? I actually haven't seen it. No. It would be very emotional I'm sure. But I heard it was fantastic. I will see it eventually.

Well, at least she was honest. While Stone thinks she'll eventually see Spider-Man: No Way Home, she hasn't gotten the chance yet. Maybe she's waiting or it to finally hit Disney+, which it has not at the point of writing this story. Either way, it seems like she might be interesting in seeing how the Amazing Spider-Man franchise is honored throughout its runtime.

Now that both Garfield and Maguire returned to their roles as Spider-Man, fans are curious if/when they'll one again appear in upcoming Marvel movies. Specifically the next two Avengers movies, which are expected to span the multiverse. For his part, Andrew Garfield cryptically responded to chatter he'll suit back up, although he hasn't been confirmed yet via the Doomsday cast announcement.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list, and Secret Wars which will follow suit December 17th, 2027. Fingers crossed we get to see Garfield appear in at least one of those titles.