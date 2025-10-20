Of Course, KPop Demon Hunters Is Dominating Halloween This Year, But I'm More Weirded Out That Weird Lorax TikTok Meme Is Getting Play

Still one of Netflix’s Top Ten movies, KPop Demon Hunters is still dominating your streaming schedule . Whether you’re obsessed with the movie’s music or its resonating critical message of a person’s inner demons, I had a feeling that the animated movie would find its way to Halloween this year. It’s no surprise that Huntr/x costumes are huge this year, but the Lorax TikTok meme influencing trending costumes is just plain weird.

With K-Pop Demon Hunters being called the movie of the summer , my hunch was growing that young girls and boys would be dressing as Huntr/x and the Saja Boys for Halloween. Lo and behold, TODAY revealed Google’s Top Halloween Costumes this year were Huntr/x band members, followed by two Saja Boys. However, I’m flabbergasted to see Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax make its way there ,and I’m assuming it's because of those weird viral TikTok memes.

Regarded as one of Dr. Seuss’ best movies , I can imagine many kids who saw The Lorax wanting to be the “guardian of the forest” for the day. However, I’m starting to think it’s because the viral TikTok memes surrounding the orange costume are the source of its popularity for Halloween costumes.

The trend was first started by TikToker McKenna Douglas, who would dress as the animated character wearing a potbellied, bright orange bodysuit with a big yellow mustache and eyebrows, dancing along to upbeat party tracks. Like wildfire, the silly meme started catching on, with more TikTok users following suit with their own videos donning the colorful costume. Take a look at Douglas dressing as The Lorax dancing to J. Dash’s “Wop:”

As McKenna Douglas has achieved a TikTok following of 93.3K followers, these strange videos must be doing something right. They're inspiring many other social media users to dance around in the bodysuit like no one's watching, and wear the orange Halloween costume this year. Here’s the full list of Google’s Top Halloween Costumes 2025 below:

Rumi Zoey Mira Jinu Baby Saja Chicken Jockey Labubu Derpy the Tiger Elphaba The Lorax

Look at that! Huntr/x’s Rumi, Zoey, and Mira are the top Halloween costumes. As a Rumi cosplayer was once seen riding on a motorbike this summer, I knew right there that I’d expect to see plenty of trick or treaters donning the purple hair and demon scars. It’s nice that the boys are showing love for the Saja Boys, too. I’m already prepping for some cute “Soda Pop” costume memes.

There are plenty on this list I haven’t heard of before, like Labubu and Derpy the Tiger. But it’s nice that Elphaba is getting her recognition this spooky season. As Wicked was such a big movie last year, little girls can make other trick or treaters green with envy (pardon the pun) for their magical costume. And then there’s… The Lorax. Well, it goes to show the power of social media memes, no matter how bizarre they are.

