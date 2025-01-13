The Russo Brothers Get Real About Why They Decided To Return For More Avengers Movies, But I'm Just Here For The Writer Dropping An F-Bomb With His Funny Response
Not everybody was as excited as The Russo Brothers to return to the MCU.
Fans have been very excited about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the news that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the franchise and that Chris Evans may be joining him. However, what may be even more important news is the fact that Joe and Anthony Russo will also be back, directing the two biggest upcoming Marvel movies on the schedule, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars.
The Russo Brothers had indicated they were done with their Marvel tenure following Endgame (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), so it was a big surprise to hear they were coming back. Speaking with Empire, The Russos confirms they were quite serious that they were done, but they never stopped talking to Marvel Studios producers Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito, and eventually, the team found an idea that they were too excited by to not be involved with. Anthony Russo explained…
That idea, whatever it is, came from Steven McFeely, who alongside Christopher Markus, wrote several Marvel films including the last two Avengers projects for the Russos. Having said that, it doesn’t mean that McFeely was instantly on board writing the film. Joe Russo says that when it was first suggested thatMcFeeley could write the film, the writer absolutely shut down the idea, using rather definitive language. Russo said…
Part of the reason that Steven McFeely might not have been too excited about writing the new films is that he’s doing so alone. Christopher Markus won’t be co-writing these films with him. Still, having most of the team back together feels right, a little like the Avengers reuniting.
It's anybody's guess just what the idea being suggested is. What we know about Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars is pretty limited right now. If it was enough to get everybody excited to return, then it might really be something special.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.