Thor: Love And Thunder Merch Has Revealed The Location An Upcoming Battle, And Now I'm Nervous

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and Phase Four has already been a wild ride so far. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, although the movie’s contents have been kept under wraps . Some Thor 4 merch has revealed the location of an upcoming battle, and now I’m nervous.

While Marvel Studios is known for its notoriously tight security, merchandise like apparel and toys have been known to drop major hints at what’s to come. Thor: Love and Thunder has been no exception in this regard, and a seemingly leaked LEGO set has revealed that a battle will take place none other than New Asgard. Haven’t Thor’s people been through enough?

It looks like the Asgardians are still not out of the woods during Thor: Love and Thunder, as they’ll seemingly be attacked by a monster at their new home on Earth. The population has been trying to recover since their planet was destroyed in Ragnarok, but the hits just keep on coming. Luckily they’ve got a new King to protect them in the form of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

While New Asgard was always expected to factor heavily into Thor: Love and Thunder, it seems that at least one major battle will take place there. The above image comes to us from Instagram , showing the box for a new LEGO set titled “Attack on New Asgard.” In it we can see a new creature that’ll be joining the MCU, seemingly at the behest of Christian Bale’s villain Gorr the God Butcher. But they’ll have to deal with the duo of heroes in Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman’s new hero Mighty Thor .

As previously mentioned, the Asgardians in the MCU have had a hard go of it. Following their planet’s destruction in Thor: Ragnarok, many survivors were massacred by Thanos and his forces offscreen ahead of Avengers: Infinity War. Let’s just hope that the upcoming battle at New Asgard doesn’t result in too many fatalities.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor departed Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy to find himself. But before going he named Valkyrie the King of New Asgard, which should result in a meaty role for Tessa Thompson’s character during Thor: Love and Thunder. The Westworld actress had expressed her interest in giving Valkyrie her Queen , and the movie’s title could seemingly hint at that possibility.

Perhaps the most hotly anticipated aspect of Thor: Love and Thunder is the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. She was noticeably absent throughout Phase Three, but will become a bonafide hero in Taika Waititi’s upcoming blockbuster. Portman has also teased that the character’s cancer storyline from the comics is going to make its way onto the big screen. We’ll just have to see how this all shakes out.