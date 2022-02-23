Is Peter Dinklage In Thor: Love And Thunder? Here’s What He Says

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth property, with countless iconic characters making up its various franchises. There are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies , chief among them being Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. But is Peter Dinklage in Thor 4? Here’s what he says.

Game of Thrones icon and comic book movie vet Peter Dinklage made his MCU debut as Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War. He had a small but very important role, crafting Thor’s new weapon Stormbreaker alongside Groot and Rocket. Dinklage was recently asked if he’ll be returning to the MCU in Phase Four, responding with:

Well, there's another Thor movie there, isn't there? Coming out that Taika's directed. But, I didn't say anything. I didn't say anything. If you die in a Marvel movie, doesn't mean it's your last Marvel movie. That's the crazy thing, it doesn't matter. Somebody could make a TV—now, there's TV shows. It's Marvel World, we're just all part of it.

Well, that’s certainly intriguing. Peter Dinklage seems to be hinting at a role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which would be his sophomore appearance in the MCU. Considering the little we know about Taika Waititi’s blockbuster, there does seem to be room for Eitri to factor into the story.

Peter Dinklage’s cryptic comments about Thor: Love and Thunder come from a recent appearance on the Empire Podcast . Eventually the conversation turned to his role in the MCU, where it was hinted that he might be in Chris Hemsworth’s upcoming sequel. Now the question is: how meaty of a role will the Cyrano actor have?

While Taika Waititi and company have been keeping their cards close to the chest, some information about Thor: Love and Thunder has trickled out thanks to merchandise. One recent revelation is that when Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor wields Mjolnir , the weapon will feature cracks that harken back to Hela destroying it in Ragnarok. And who better to put it back together than the legendary weapon maker Eitri?

This is all theorizing at this point, but there’s no telling where Taika Waititi will take us throughout the course of Thor: Love and Thunder’s runtime. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has teased that it’ll be bigger and crazier than Ragnarok, and the movie's definitely boasting an ensemble cast. And the upcoming blockbuster also marks the first time a Marvel hero has been given a fourth solo flick.

While there have been some leaks from Thor: Love and Thunder’s set, the movie’s overall plot remains a total mystery. Marvel fans are thrilled about the inclusion of the Guardians of the Galaxy, although they’re not expected to have that big of roles. Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will also return to the MCU after being noticeably absent throughout Phase Three. In addition to transforming into Mighty Thor , she’ll seemingly be adapting the character’s cancer plot line from the comics.