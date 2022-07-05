Thor: Love And Thunder Reviews Are Online, And People Are Going Nuts Over Bale
By Heidi Venable published
Christian Bale makes his MCU debut as Gorr The God Butcher.
Chris Hemsworth is back for another go in the MCU, as Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters July 8. Fans have been waiting on this one for a while, and anticipation is high to see how it might tie into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ll also see Christian Bale making his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher. The reviews are in, and it seems like the critics are loving the MCU’s newest villain.
The first reactions to the latest MCU Phase 4 project were promising, with many who were able to screen the movie early saying that not only does director Taika Waititi bring the laughs, but there’s also plenty of heart in this one. Let’s dive a little deeper into what the critics think of the film, starting with our own CinemaBlend review of Thor: Love and Thunder. Eric Eisenberg rates the film 4 stars out of 5, saying it’s not quite as strong as 2018’s Thor: Ragnarok, but despite its uncomplicated plot, the additions to the MCU canon are strong:
Tom Jorgensen of IGN rates the blockbuster a “Good” 7 out of 10, saying the movie is held back a little by its cookie-cutter plot, but the actors pick up the slack, with Christian Bale being a haunting addition to the MCU:
Josh Spiegel of SlashFilm says the God Butcher’s backstory is an early indication that Love and Thunder is darker than Ragnarok was, and Christian Bale’s is able to shift seamlessly into the grimmer tone, proving that his comic book movie talents extend beyond Batman:
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo says the movie overall can be a bumpy ride, but the excellent cast brings their A-games, so it’s never boring to watch. Christian Bale gives a particularly layered performance, this review says:
Like the critic above, many reviews praised the acting overall, with many singling out Tessa Thompson for her return as Valkyrie. Brian Truitt of USA TODAY (opens in new tab) was among those critics, who also loved Christian Bale as Gorr, comparing him to another classic villain:
If you can’t wait to check out Christian Bale as the MCU’s newest villain, you can catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters on Friday, July 5. Be sure to check out when you’ll be able to see other upcoming Marvel movies, and you can also start planning your next trip to the theater by taking a peek at our 2022 Movie Release Schedule.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.