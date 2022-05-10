Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Shares Look At The Movie’s Two Thors (And Natalie Portman’s Ripped Arms)

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, with the franchise expanding in both TV and movie projects. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Thor 4, which will once again be helmed by Oscar winning filmmaker Taika Waititi. And Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemworth recently shared a look at the movie’s two Thors (and Natalie Portman’s ripped arms).

Thor: Love and Thunder will mark the first time that a Marvel hero is given a fourth solo movie, but Chris Hemsworth won’t exactly be alone in his upcoming cosmic adventure. He’ll be accompanied by the Guardians of the Galaxy, while the movie will also welcome Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster back into the MCU. Hemsworth shared a photo of he and Portman over on Instagram , where you can see how her workouts ultimately paid off. Check it out for yourself below,

Move over Thor Odinson, there’s a new God of Thunder in the house. And while Natalie Portman might have complained about getting into superhero shape for Love and Thunder, you can’t deny that she looks badass as Mighty Thor. And both her costume and the repaired Mjnolir look equally awesome in this image from the upcoming summer blockbuster.

The above image is the first time we’ve seen both Thor and Mighty Thor together in any real way. While a teaser for Love and Thunder arrived in time to satiate the rabid fanbase, Natalie Portman’s character was only featured briefly in the final moments. In that clip she’s wearing an awesome helmet, but moviegoers are no doubt excited to see Portman’s actual face here.

Natalie Portman was noticeably absent throughout Phase Three, including Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok. While Jane Foster was briefly featured thanks to archive footage during Endgame ’s Time Heist , Love and Thunder is the Oscar winning actress’ real return to the role. And this time she’ll be able to actually get in on all the comic book action as Mighty Thor.

As previously mentioned, the first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder recently arrived online, breaking the internet and delighting the fandom. While Taika Waititi joked that the fans would still not be satisfied, this type of anticipation is sure to work out once the movie is released. As a reminder, you can check out the first footage below,

It remains to be seen exactly how Taika Waititi is handling Mighty Thor’s story, but Natalie Portman seemingly confirmed that the movie would be adapting Jane’s cancer plot line from the comics. On the page this adds extra stakes to every action sequence. Because each time she transforms into her superhero counterpart, her chemotherapy treatments are no longer effective. We’ll just have to see if/how this is handled in Chris Hemsworth’s upcoming sequel.