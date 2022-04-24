Thor: Love And Thunder’s Taika Waititi Has A Funny Response After The First Trailer Was Released

It’s finally here, folks: the long-awaited first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. Amidst the fan freak-outs, director Taika Waititi wasted no time in throwing out one of his signature hilarious responses. Because of course he did.

Taika Waititi took to social media to celebrate the release of the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. Check out his tweet below, where he poked fun at how excited fans are about the blockbuster:

I give it 2 days before they start whining about "Where's the full length trailer?"April 19, 2022 See more

The New Zealand-born director shared a link to the trailer earlier this week - and some people must have commented on the short length, because he followed it up with the above tweet. Naturally, it’s all in good fun for Taika Waititi, who definitely understands the massive hype surrounding his second directorial entry in the Marvel canon. He also said on Twitter :

To be fair, I also can't wait. Seeing people see this teaser has made even me excited to see this film.

Thor: Love and Thunder has been hotly anticipated since Marvel Studios originally made the announcement, but the blockbuster would have to weather scheduling conflicts and pandemic-related delays before the House of Mouse could finally nail down a release date. It’s led to fervent inspections of every crumb of Thor-related content, including initial cast photos . The press tour even began before the first footage was released to the public.

Once the first trailer for Thor 4 was released, a ton of thinkpieces were written and promptly shared online. It’s unclear whether or not another trailer for Love and Thunder is on the way, or if that’s all fans will get until the film hits theaters this summer. Even if that’s the case, Taika Waititi’s first trailer had plenty to chew on. The movie appears to feature guest appearances from the Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord included, as well as the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and her debut as the Mighty Thor .

If the trailer is any indication, fans of Taika Waititi’s Ragnarok can likely expect to see the same sense of humor that set the Marvel sequel apart. Love and Thunder also seems to be more of a character-driven piece than its Phase Four counterparts, which have focused heavily on multiversal cameos and huge action sequences. That doesn’t mean this film won’t have its fair share of adrenaline: how else would Natalie Portman show off Jane Foster’s new shredded biceps? Plot details, however, are being kept under wraps, so we’ll just have to wait until July to see how the God of Thunder’s latest adventure shakes out.