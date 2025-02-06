This Throwback Clip Of Justin Timberlake Invoking Andy Samberg's Name After Finding Out Andrew Garfield Landed Spider-Man Makes Me So Happy

It’s always fun to see when celebs are genuine friends with their co-stars off-screen, in a world where behind-the-scenes drama and celebs' complaints about each other can be so prevalent. And it doesn't hurt when those celebs include a boy band icon Justin Timberlake, his "Dick in a Box" cohort Andy Samberg, and then-future Spider-Man Andrew Garfield. Which is why I couldn't be more cheesed-out by a throwback clip making the rounds involving all three.

Posted to their Instagram, Access Hollywood shared a throwback clip of a Justin Timberlake and Andrew Garfield interview from when the two co-starred in 2010's The Social Network in 2010. In the clip, Timberlake was absolutely floored by the knowledge that Garfield would be the next big-screen Peter Parker. The initial interaction was funny enough, but it's when Timberlake asked about writing the theme song where the hilarious shout-out to Andy Samberg happened.

Check out the yesteryear clip below!

Despite being mentioned in jest, the idea is certainly as itriguing as it is amusing. Mainly because I had the mental image of the Amazing Spiderman end credits visuals but in the vein (no pun intended) of their classic SNL skit, ‘Dick in a Box.' That interview was back in 2010, after the point of Samberg’s botched concert with Timberlake.

More recently Samberg did do a sketch with Charli XCX that rivals his famous ‘Dick in a Box’ sketch, though it almost got more R-rated according to Samberg. As for Garfield, clips from The Social Network have been resurfacing and circulating the internet recently, and he's definitely aware of the Tik Tok trend tied to one of his famous lines from the Best Picture winner.

And of course, every time The Social Network is mentioned, let us not forget that people like me are still upset about Garfield not getting an Oscar nomination for his stellar performance. There are plenty of reasons why both he and Timberlake deserved recognition.

Overall, the clip had a similar energy to when I’m just goofing with my friends, it felt genuine and not forced or exaggerated for the camera. So, I guess that’s why it made me happy, more than just the SNL skit callout, it felt organic and that’s why it made me happy. Also, I didn’t know Timberlake was a big Spider-man fan and my respect for him has grown because of it.