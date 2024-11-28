Forget Dick In A Box, Andy Samberg Says Things Almost Got Even More R-Rated In Charli XCX SNL Sketch

Although Andy Samberg has not been one of the SNL hosts in the sketch show’s landmark 50th season, he’s been reliving the glory days lately, between being part of a round of recent viral sketches and making fun of the Olympics, Weekend Update-style on Late Night With Seth Meyers. He was most recently on Charli XCX’s episode in a hilarious digital short called “Here I Go”, which almost could have been called “Dick Out Of The Shorts” instead of a reprise of the iconic "Dick In A Box."

The short has Andy Samberg playing a character who dances around his house singing a song about reporting his neighbors to the cops whatever chance he gets. It’s a funny lil bop that was only made better by Charli XCX having a feature later on the track. However, according to Samberg, he almost had a clothing malfunction while shooting the video. In his words:

There was a lot of debate about how high my shorts should be. And I kept being like, 'Well Charli's are gonna be pretty high, because that's how she rolls. So I should really have mine high.' And I was like, ‘Should I be in the exact same outfit as her?’ And then I was like, ‘Well, no. I don’t think anyone actually wants to see that, despite what they may think.’ And then I was like, ‘OK, so just cut ‘em higher.’ They cut them higher and I was like, 'I don't know, maybe I should go higher.' And then as soon as we started, like, really dancing, I really almost flopped out. I was like, 'Oh no!'

Thank goodness this segment wasn’t live! While speaking on The Lonely Island And Seth Meyers Podcast this week, Samberg recalls the conversation around the matching red shorts he wears with Charli XCX later in the song when the duo dance in the streets to “Here I Go.” As he recalled, because the pop singer (who has coined “brat summer” with her viral album ) wore some short shorts, he was following her lead, but at one point when he started getting down with Charli and the other dancers, fear started to kick in regarding how much he was revealing.

I was like, ‘Oh, thank God we did not make it any higher cause it would have been really bad.’

Crisis averted! Near embarrassment aside, “Here I Go” has been a hit since it aired a couple of weeks ago, earning 1.7 million views on YouTube and tons of hilarious reactions. One person wrote “This the HOA Anthem” while another wrote “this has no business being such a banger.” Tons more of fans are just happy to see Andy Samberg back on the show on a more regular basis lately for Season 50 after years away from the show where he really made a name for himself. And what a time it’s been for the sketch show, especially with Ariana Grande’s Domingo sketch becoming a phenomenon .

Along with his hilarious “Here I Go” sketch, Andy Samberg has been on just about every Season 50 installment, with the actor often depicting Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff when the presidential election results had yet to be determined. You can catch up on the latest Saturday Night Live episodes now with a Peacock subscription and look forward to the next episode hosted by Paul Mescal on December 7.