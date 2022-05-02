Tom Hiddleston Humorously Evokes Andrew Garfield While Addressing Doctor Strange 2 And Thor: Love And Thunder Rumors

Tom Hiddleston has been a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe family for over a decade now, and his role in the massive franchise only seems to be expanding. After playing Loki in the first three Thor films, the actor appeared in Avengers: Infinity War before taking center stage in a multiverse-centric solo series (streamable with a Disney+ subscription ). So naturally, fans are now wondering if he’ll show up in Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. Hiddleston has addressed the rumors and, while doing so, he humorously evoked fellow Marvel alum Andrew Garfield.

Given Loki’s massive presence within the Thor franchise over the years, it would make sense that Tom Hiddleton’s God of Mischief would appear in Love and Thunder in some form. And since Loki head writer Michael Waldron wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and influenced the movie with his own personal touch , Hiddleston’s character could indeed show up there as well. The actor himself remained coy on both prospects when asked by our sister site, Total Film . However, he cheekily promised he wasn’t trying to take a page out of Andrew Garfield’s deflection playbook:

I’m living in a question mark. It’s all unknown. You know, I used to think that I could predict these things, but I literally have no idea. And I’m not even doing an Andrew Garfield! I just don’t know.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, you probably know what Tom Hiddleston is referring to when it comes to Andrew Garfield. The Eyes of Tammy Faye star spent most of 2021 denying his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home . It was nearly a year ago that the fan-favorite performer addressed rumors of his Spidey return and said that he hadn’t gotten a call. From there, Garfield continued to shut down chatter, even responding to alleged leaked images .

Of course, the reports turned out to be true, and the Tick, Tick... Boom! star did don his superhero costume once more alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. While he did find it “stressful” to have to lie about his involvement for so long, he can apparently see the humor in it now. He’s also grateful that he had plenty of support from Sony once No Way Home material began to leak.

Tom Hiddleston hasn’t had to deal nearly as much scrutiny as of late, which is sure to be comforting for him. Nevertheless, he does still have secrets to keep at the moment, particularly due to Loki Season 2 starting production . But based on what we’ve seen from the actor in the past, I’m sure he’ll continue to be calm, cool and collected as time goes on.

Thankfully, for fans, it won’t be long before they get a definitive answer regarding Tom Hiddeston’s involvement in the Doctor Strange sequel, which arrives this coming week. There are a number of possibilities considering that there’s a level of unpredictability to it. And I’m eager to see if the MCU vet’s infamous demigod does indeed pop up there and in Love and Thunder. We’ll see if he breaks out any of Andrew Garfield’s tactics as time goes on as well.