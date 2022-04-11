As Loki Season 2 Is Filming, Tom Hiddleston Just Landed Yet Another Streaming TV Show

Disney+ scored a big win with the Marvel series Loki, arguably the streamer’s best of all the MCU TV series . The wild Season 1 finale introduced a major new character and caused some serious wrinkles in the time-traveling TV show, the effects of which are sure to have consequences when the series returns for Season 2 . Even as Tom Hiddleston is back on set as the God of Mischief to help provide answers to all of our questions , the actor is also tending to other business ventures. Such as: Apple TV+ announced that Hiddleston has signed on for a new original series with the streaming service, and we're losing track of all the streaming projects he has on the way.

For one of his next efforts, Tom Hiddleston will headline the new limited series The White Darkness for Apple TV+. Tapped as an executive producer as well as a star, Hiddleston will be portraying Henry Worsley, a devoted husband, father and former soldier. The series is based on a nonfiction work of the same name by David Grann that depicts Worsley’s epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot. The series is described as a spellbinding story of courage, love, family, and the extremes of human capacity, and Worsley being “deeply obsessed with adventure” sounds like a good fit for an adventurous actor like Hiddleston.

Apple Studios and UCP will co-produce the series, which is being developed by Soo Hugh (Pachinko), who will also serve as co-showrunner and executive producer. Showrunner duties will be shared by Mark Heyman (Black Swan), who will also be an EP, with Theresa Kang-Lowe (Pachinko) EP-ing through her company Blue Marble Pictures.

This definitely won’t be the first time Tom Hiddleston has taken on other streaming projects in the midst of his Marvel Cinematic Universe duties. Following Loki Season 1, the actor first partnered with Apple TV+ by joining the cast of The Essex Serpent opposite Claire Danes. Based on the novel by Sarah Perry that involves an investigation into a mythical serpent, the offbeat drama will premiere in May. After that, Hiddleston was set for the years-in-development drama White Stork, which Netflix picked up after it was stalled at AMC under the title Spadehead. (That show reportedly went into post-production in January 2022.) Not to mention the voice work he delivered for Disney+'s What If...? and the Simpsons-related short The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.

Following all that streaming fun, it seems the actor jumped right back into live-action MCU shenanigans. While we know that Loki Season 2 is in the midst of filming, it hasn’t yet been announced when the show is set to return to Disney+. That’s actually a big question, too, because Loki will undoubtedly continue Marvel’s multiverse storyline, and the timing of its release should help determine exactly where it fits into Marvel's ever-changing multiverse.

To that point, is it possible Tom Hiddleston’s Loki variant will make a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Of all the characters rumored to possibly show up in the upcoming MCU film , it makes a lot of sense for the God of Mischief to make some kind of appearance tied to messiness with the timelines. After all, he’s mainly responsible for the multiverse at the moment, having thwarted the TVA, so he might be the best bet when it comes to making sense of all the chaos happening in the multiverse. Just don't expect to see any conversations with Kang over on The White Darkness.