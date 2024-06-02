'I Felt Insane And Foolish:' Tom Hiddleston Shares The Story Behind The Iconic Hulk Vs. Loki Scene In The Avengers
It sounds like he felt like the "puny god."
There’s no question that after the Hulk smashed Loki and called him a “puny god” in The Avengers, he most likely felt “insane and foolish.” So, it tracks that Tom Hiddleston felt similar feelings while filming the legendary scene. Now, 12 years removed from one of the best Marvel movies’ releases, the Thor actor is breaking down how they shot the sequence and how it made him feel.
As Tom Hiddleston spoke about well-known Loki lines with Variety, he was asked about the scene where The Hulk smashes him. Obviously, that moment is iconic, and to this day it’s beloved. However, it was not easy to film, and the actor didn’t hold back while explaining that, as he said:
To be fair, as Hiddleston said, this is a fight that “Loki definitively loses,” he’s supposed to feel “insane and foolish,” because he’s just been smashed and embarrassed by The Hulk.
The Loki star went on to describe how they filmed this memorable moment, and recalled the “Loki-shaped trenches on set” as well as the goal they had in mind for the sequence as a whole. Tom Hiddleston said:
Well, all that hard work, jumping, “insanity and folly” paid off, because if you’ve seen the Marvel movies in order, you know that this gag has rippled through the MCU for years.
While Loki didn’t fight Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok, the look of sheer fear on the God of Mischief’s face when he saw Mark Ruffalo’s character was priceless. Plus, when Thor got smashed just like his brother in that movie, it was hard not to laugh about how Hiddleston’s character was still so deeply impacted by being thrown around in The Avengers.
Obviously, Loki wasn’t killed, he was simply defeated in The Avengers, and Hiddleston went on to have even more memorable moments that have been added to his best MCU scenes. From his meaningful death in Avengers: Infinity War (which Josh Brolin sweetly comforted him about) to his development in Loki which ended with him holding time in his hands, we’ve seen the god develop and grow so much since he was smashed by the Hulk.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
At this point, we don’t know if Tom Hiddleston or Mark Ruffalo will return as their characters in an upcoming Marvel project. However, if we’ve learned anything from Loki’s story, we should never say never. If there are updates on that front, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, you can go back and watch this legendary smashing that the God of Mischief actor broke down by streaming The Avengers with a Disney+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.