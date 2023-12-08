Tom Hiddleston Has Thought About What It Would Be Like If Thor And Loki Reunited Onscreen Again: 'It's A Really Good Question.'

Even though Marvel fans haven’t been without either Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor for too long in the post-Endgame MCU, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War was actually the last time the Asgardian brothers were together in the timeline, if you can believe it! If you recall, Thor watched his brother be killed at the top of the film, but it was Endgame’s Time Heist that led to the God of Mischief from the first Avengers movie setting the events of Loki ’s own Disney+ series in motion. But will the brothers ever reunite?

Following the events of the Loki Season 2 finale , Tom Hiddleston was asked if he thinks the God of Thunder would even recognize his mischievous brother at this point in his life. Here’s what the Marvel actor had to say:

It's a really good question. I think they would be very surprised by each other. In some ways, Thor and Loki have never been further apart, but they're also closer together. They've been through so much. They've been confronted by so much. They've had to endure so much and suffer so much. But it's curious, isn't it? It's curious if people change, if people move on, if they're brave enough to make peace with the past and acknowledge their mistakes and missteps, sometimes those closest to you find it hardest to accept that you're different, that they cling to older versions of you somehow. It would definitely be an interesting conversation.

While speaking to ScreenRant , Tom Hiddleston shared his thoughts on what it would be like if Thor and Loki reunited, and he had a lot to say on the subject. Since the events of the last two seasons of Loki, Hiddleston’s Marvel character has gone down a completely different path that the actor believes simultaneously keeps them both further apart than ever, and moves them more closely together than they have ever been before at the same time.

While Hiddleston’s recent season of Loki transformed his character from a selfish villain to sacrificial hero, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has had quite the journey himself since the events of Infinity War and Endgame. Following the death of Loki, Thor missed the target on killing Thanos the first time, which in turn killed off half the universe. It led the character to sulk in his defeat, gaining weight and building an affinity for guacamole and video gaming before he ultimately linked back with the Avengers to defeat Thanos and save the universe.

While Thor is not in the Loki Season 2 finale , it is certainly interesting to think about how each character has really faced a lot of challenges and changes since they last shared the screen together. One can imagine they would have a lot more to connect on and may even have the most successful relationship ever if they reunited after this (which is unlikely considering where Loki ends up). Talk about a Norse tragedy.