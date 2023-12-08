Tom Hiddleston Has Thought About What It Would Be Like If Thor And Loki Reunited Onscreen Again: 'It's A Really Good Question.'
Could the Asgardian brothers have a reunion?
Even though Marvel fans haven’t been without either Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor for too long in the post-Endgame MCU, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War was actually the last time the Asgardian brothers were together in the timeline, if you can believe it! If you recall, Thor watched his brother be killed at the top of the film, but it was Endgame’s Time Heist that led to the God of Mischief from the first Avengers movie setting the events of Loki’s own Disney+ series in motion. But will the brothers ever reunite?
Following the events of the Loki Season 2 finale, Tom Hiddleston was asked if he thinks the God of Thunder would even recognize his mischievous brother at this point in his life. Here’s what the Marvel actor had to say:
While speaking to ScreenRant, Tom Hiddleston shared his thoughts on what it would be like if Thor and Loki reunited, and he had a lot to say on the subject. Since the events of the last two seasons of Loki, Hiddleston’s Marvel character has gone down a completely different path that the actor believes simultaneously keeps them both further apart than ever, and moves them more closely together than they have ever been before at the same time.
While Hiddleston’s recent season of Loki transformed his character from a selfish villain to sacrificial hero, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has had quite the journey himself since the events of Infinity War and Endgame. Following the death of Loki, Thor missed the target on killing Thanos the first time, which in turn killed off half the universe. It led the character to sulk in his defeat, gaining weight and building an affinity for guacamole and video gaming before he ultimately linked back with the Avengers to defeat Thanos and save the universe.
While Thor is not in the Loki Season 2 finale, it is certainly interesting to think about how each character has really faced a lot of challenges and changes since they last shared the screen together. One can imagine they would have a lot more to connect on and may even have the most successful relationship ever if they reunited after this (which is unlikely considering where Loki ends up). Talk about a Norse tragedy.
Between Loki’s Season 2 fate and Thor 5 is not currently among upcoming Marvel movies, is this the end of Thor and Loki? Time will tell, but for now, it’s fun to hear Hiddleston’s thoughts on the brothers reuniting.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
