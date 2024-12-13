‘Grow Up.’ Brian Austin Green Does Not Mince Words When He Calls Out MGK Over Treatment Of His Ex Megan Fox

Celebrity couples have a way of making headlines, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Another pair that's been turning heads is Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who announced their pregnancy with a wild photo shoot. It looks like they're relationship is once again in jeopardy, and her ex Brian Austin Green does not mince words when he calls out MGK over his treatment of Fox.

Megan Fox and MGK have split again, after she reportedly found something unseemly on his phone while they were on vacation. And while there's already rumors about Fox's dating life, her ex and the father of her children Brian Austin Green was told the news by TMZ. He responded honestly, offering:

How old is he? Do you know? He's in his 30s. I have no idea, but in your 30s, grow up. She's pregnant. I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids. That's a shame. I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited, and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all that.

Well, that was honest. It sounds like, if these reports are true, Green is ready for MGK to grow up and start treating Megan Fox the way she deserves to be treated. Because while he and the Transformers actor might have broken up years ago, they've continued to co-parent and stay in each other's lives.

Rumors about Machine Gun Kelly's infidelity have been swirling for years now, long before he and Fox got pregnant. In February of 2023 Fox deleted their photos together on Instagram, turning countless heads in the process. While they spent years in couple's therapy, it seems like the same issues might be cropping up. Later in the same interview with TMZ, Green went on to wish the best for his ex, saying:

That's a tragic situation and I wouldn't wish that on anybody... I hope the best outcome that could possibly happen happens.

There you have it. These are sentiments that are no doubt echoed by Fox's fans, who have been closely following the ups and downs of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. Her pregnancy obviously adds some serious stakes to the situation, which makes the timing of their most recent shakeup all the more precarious.

At the time of writing this story, no one from Megan Fox or Machine Gun Kelly's team has offered any statement about what's going on behind the scenes. This is no doubt a delicate subject and time, so we'll have to wait and see what comes next. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.