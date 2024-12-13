I Thought Hugh Jackman’s Post-Movie Shave Was Reserved For Wolverine, But It Turns Out It’s A Time Honored Tradition

Saying goodbye to the 2024 movies that entertained us throughout the year is a bittersweet occasion. Much like Hugh Jackman and his trademark Wolverine facial hair, we need to allow ourselves to shed the past, so we can move forward into the future.

And apparently, that literal act is something that the Deadpool & Wolverine star does for every project he does, and not just his adventures into past and potentially upcoming Marvel movies . This time the “traditional wrap shave,” as Jackman calls it, commemorated his completion of the upcoming musical drama Song Sung Blue.

A historical musical/drama about a real-life married Neil Diamond tribute band, Hugh Jackman has Kate Hudson co-starring as his on-screen wife and singing partner. So obviously, as you’ll see in this clip shared to the X-Men movie legend’s social media, the role called for some serious facial hair:

You can never say that Mr. Jackman phones it in on any given performance; unless the scene literally requires him to use a telephone. We saw this sort of work ethic shown off time after time during the production of Deadpool & Wolverine, thanks to photos of those Hugh Jackman cheat meals that helped him stay in the tip top shape that’s required to pop claws and flash pecs.

The results are just as irrefutable, as director Shawn Levy’s billion dollar hit broke records for R-rated movies, while also keeping the superhero fueled box office machine fed. Also, while I'm not a professional barber by any sort of standard, I have to wonder how rewarding it must be to chat with Mr. Jackman while literally cleaning up his act?

Surely there some of the jokester energy that keeps his faux feud with Ryan Reynolds alive has to be present. There's way too much smiling in that video to suggest otherwise. Though I must also commend Mr. Jackman for staying as still as he does during this tradition

You can see that at work in another example of the “Hugh Jackman Ceremonial Wrap Shave." That's thanks to another video the actor had previously posted after completing work on Deadpool & Wolverine:

I don’t think Hugh Jackman’s going to have to worry about the post-gig shave for some time. With his upcoming run of concerts at Radio City Music Hall, one could assume that he’ll either be shaving more often for showtime. Or, he might just grow out some fun facial hair that will have people talking in its presence. It certainly worked for honorary Wolverine Henry Cavill.