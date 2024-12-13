I Wouldn’t Have Expected Florals On A Holiday Red Carpet, But Nicole Kidman Just Gave Us Something To Talk About At The Babygirl Premiere

While many of us only have the yearly holiday season where we feel an extra reason to look all fancy, everyone knows that celebrities dress up all the time. So, it’s no surprise that the star of the upcoming film, Babygirl (which hits the 2024 movie schedule on December 20), Nicole Kidman, had yet another reason to bring out the finery when she attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere recently. What was a surprise, however, is the fact that she decided to give us all something to talk about and chose florals for a holiday red carpet appearance.

What Did Nicole Kidman Wear To The Babygirl Premiere?

Now, anyone who’s paid attention to fashionable celebrities over the years will know that Nicole Kidman has long been a member of that group. The Lioness star, in just the past couple of years, has knocked everyone out with everything from a liquid-like backless dress , to a shimmery dream of a black gown , along with a nude corset dress and her embracing the naked dress trend for a magazine spread .

So, it makes complete sense that the Oscar winner would continue to thrill in her red carpet appearances, but I really didn’t expect something so spring-like for a formal winter look. See for yourself:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic))

I mean, really. Leave it to one of fashion’s elite to wow and shock all at once by pulling out an evening gown that seems like it’s ready to be plucked from a May garden as everyone in the Northern hemisphere prepares for the dead of winter. We’re only a couple of weeks away from Christmas and she’s rocking a bare clavicle! Kidman for the win! Again!

Elle had the details on her dress, which is a custom Balenciaga gown with a fishtail hem and flowers that were “hand-painted, cut, and sculpted to create a multidimensional effect.” While the Expats lead has admitted that all the fancying up she does for events like this one feels “a little unreal at times” and she really just wants to go back home and “put my jammies on,” there’s no doubt that, well, Kidman’s really good at being glam.

The other thing she’s amazing at, of course, is turning in marvelous and award-winning performances in one movie and TV series after another. Babygirl looks to be no different, and just like this intriguing winter dress choice it seems set to get everyone talking as well.

Her upcoming A24 movie sees Kidman portray a busy CEO and married mother who begins a rather ill-advised affair with one of her much younger interns. Obviously, this relationship poses a huge threat to both her career and her family life, but from what we can see and hear in the Fifty Shades -esque trailer , that might be part of the appeal for her character. In fact, the movie is so steamy that the lauded actor said there were times during filming where “I don’t want to orgasm anymore” was the chief thought in her head.

All in all, I’d say that Babygirl sounds like one for the books, and this dress was perfect for the premiere, regardless of the time of year.