Kim Kardashian Booed For The Second Time In Recent Memory, But This Time Had Less To Do With Tom Brady And More To Do With Wearing Marilyn Monroe’s Dress

Over the past two decades, Kim Kardashian has transformed herself into one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world. That kind of fame doesn’t come without plenty of haters, and the critics were on full display during an event on the 2024 Netflix schedule when the reality star was booed at The Roast of Tom Brady . Turns out that wouldn’t be the only time this year that happened. The SKIMS founder was apparently booed again, but this time it was over the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the 2022 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian caused quite a stir a couple of years ago when she borrowed the famous dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. First there was the 16-pound weight loss she underwent to fit into the dress, and then there were accusations that she’d damaged the artifact . It turns out some people are still upset about it. Designer Bob Mackie, who sketched the gown in question, screened his new documentary Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion recently, and in an interview afterward he was asked about Kardashian.

A Page Six insider reports that in response to a question about The Kardashians star wearing the dress that he’d sketched and Jean Louis designed specifically for Marilyn Monroe, Bob Mackie “hesitated and asked the audience to respond… if they thought it was ok.” You can guess what happened next. The source says there was a “resounding loud house of boos,” and then:

Bob shrugged and said, ‘Wrong is wrong!’

At least this time — unlike with The Roast of Tom Brady (whose harshest and most hilarious jokes can be streamed with a Netflix subscription ) — Kim Kardashian wasn’t actually present to witness the audience’s vitriol.

Bob Mackie has made no secret of his opinion on the matter. Following all the hubbub of the 2022 Met Gala, the designer called it a “mistake” for Ripley’s Believe It or Not! to have loaned out the fashion relic, saying:

[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.

He also spoke to the preservation of the garment, saying that her squeezing into it could damage its structural integrity. Historic items like the dress are often kept in controlled environments and not exposed to elements including light, humidity, makeup and perfume.

Kim Kardashian was able to shake off the boos from the Tom Brady roast, so I doubt she’d be too bothered by this latest occurrence of crowd displeasure, especially since it involves something that happened over two years ago. We’ll have to see if either one of these topics is discussed on The Kardashians if and when it returns on the 2025 TV schedule .

