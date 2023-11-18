While Thor Isn’t With Loki In The Season 2 Finale, Tom Hiddleston Has A Take On How He And Others Impacted The Character’s Multiversal Journey

Spoilers for the Loki Season 2 finale, “Glorious Purpose,” lie ahead, so read ahead accordingly.

The second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki wrapped up over a week ago, and fans are still talking about it (as they should). Many assumed the final installment would close out the story on a high note, but I’m not sure Disney+ subscribers expected such a wacky and emotional finale . The latter descriptor is particularly fitting, because the episode seemed to serve as something of a bookend to the eponymous character’s journey. Of course, the Asgardian reached this pivotal moment in his arc without Chris Hemsworth’s Thor standing alongside him. That’s a bittersweet notion but, while talking to CinemaBlend, series star Tom Hiddleston has a take on how the Mighty Avenger and others have impacted the antihero’s multiversal endeavors.

On the show, the former God of Mischief was surrounded by a great group of characters, including Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie. And even more great cast members joined Tom Hiddleston and co. for Season 2. Still, considering his story began in earnest in the realm of Asgard, it was hard not to think of Thor, Frigga and even Odin as the trickster-turned-Time Variance Authority agent took on his new position. I had the opportunity to speak with Tom Hiddleston after that game-changing episode aired and asked him about hitting this stage of the character’s lifespan without his adopted family in tow. During our Zoom interview, Hiddleston was actually upbeat about the notion, saying that the God of Thunder and others have never truly left the titular protagonist’s side:

You know, it's really interesting, because I think Thor is still very much alive in Loki’s mind. I think part of what's interesting about the series is that we discover more about Mobius and Sylvie and B-15. OB, Casey [and] all these other characters [is] that they were kidnapped from lives – real lives – on a timeline. And there's a debate about free will and predetermination. And if you had the choice, what life would you choose? And Loki knows that his life on the timeline is one where he loses, and he loses his family. Ultimately, he sacrifices himself for his brother. So in trying to find a new meaning, I think part of the drive in his search is that he keeps his family very alive in his mind. I think at the end, he's thinking of them all, like, close to his heart. And he's listening, and he's watching. He knows they’re in his heart.

If you look at the Marvel movies in order , then you can see that there was a serious progression when it came to the relationship between the siblings. The two initially held a somewhat solid (if not tense) bond, which eventually went sour after the mischievous God tried to steal Asgard’s throne and later attacked Earth. However, the animosity between them eventually subsided, which made it all the more meaningful when Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War . This variant of the trickster didn’t live that moment but was made aware of it, and that may be part of the reason why Thor and his other loved ones remain on his mind. I really like Tom Hiddleston’s rationale here, as the notion of the reformed villain keeping his family close to his heart is lovely.

The final episode of Season 2 saw Loki save the Time Variance Authority (and the entire multiverse) from destruction. He did so by destroying the Temporal Loom, before reviving the various timeline branches and constructing them in the form of Yggdrasil, the mythical Norse tree. In doing so, he fashioned himself a throne at the End of Time and solidified himself as the God of Stories. Given the character’s new status, I asked Tom Hiddleston if he thinks he can communicate with people (including his family) across timelines. Hiddleston then shared a sobering thought:

I think the burden is that maybe he's up there without witness. He's like Atlas, holding up the world. It's almost true divinity in the sense that he's undertaken enormous responsibility, but nobody knows that he has.

Excuse me, I’m just trying not to tear up. But in all seriousness, I can’t think of a more fitting title for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most dynamic figures. It’s unclear as to whether this marks the conclusion of Tom Hiddleston’s tenure in the role . Regardless, one could certainly argue that Thor, Frigga, Odin and more would be proud of what Loki’s done.