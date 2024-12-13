I’m Loving All The Support Selena Gomez Has Gotten Following Her Engagement News, But I’m Even More Pumped The Adorable Jeans She Wore Are On Sale

It’s official, Selena Gomez is engaged to Benny Blanco! The producer popped the question this week during a small picnic outdoors, and it looked like the sweetest occasion ever. Of course, the comments on the actress’s post announcing the news were also the most adorable thing, and famous folks like Taylor Swift, Lily Collins, Gwyneth Paltrow and so many more sent the most precious messages, which I love to see.

However, I also love to see that the light-wash jeans Gomez is wearing in her photos are also on sale right now!

I’m Thrilled That So Many Celebs Supported Selena Gomez And Her Engagement To Benny Blanco

Coming off a wildly successful year professionally -- which included the releases of Only Murders in the Building on the 2024 TV schedule and Emilia Pérez on the 2024 movie schedule -- she ended it on the sweetest personal note. Taking to Instagram very late on December 11, she posted:

It didn’t take long for so, so many A-listers to flood her comments either. From Gomez’s bestie Taylor Swift to other notable celebs, like Jennifer Aniston, Gordon Ramsay, Nina Dobrev and many more, the support was immense and adorable. Here are some of the highlights:

yes I will be the flower girl -Taylor Swift

Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️ -Lily Collins

SELENAAAAAAA -Gwyneth Paltrow

HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama! ❤️💫 -Jennifer Aniston

YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍‼️ -Nina Dobrev

Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking ❤️❤️❤️ -Gordon Ramsay

Congrats lovey. So happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ -Ashley Benson

Congratulations beauty! -Suki Waterhouse

AHHHHHHH!!!! Couldn’t be happier for you both!!!!! This is the best news ever ❤️ -Ashley Park

As you can see, the comments were full of love, hearts and exclamation points, which is lovely. Heck, even Hailey Bieber gave it a like! However, what makes this even better is how attainable Selena Gomez’s outfit is. So, not only can we admire her wonderful life update, we can also take inspo from the great fit she wore during it.

I’m Also Very Excited That The Jeans She Wore For Her Engagement Are On Sale

It would appear that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s engagement happened during a casual, intimate picnic, and it looked oh-so-sweet and cozy. During it, she was wearing a big fuzzy jacket and some comfy baggy jeans, and according to Cosmopolitan , the denim is from Banana Republic. And guess what? They’re on sale!

So, if you are looking to take inspiration from the Only Murders in the Building actress’s wonderful look, you can do so in an affordable manner, because these jeans are currently 40% off:

However, if your size is sold out or you are looking for slightly cheaper options, we’ve got you covered:

Wide-legged jeans have been having a moment for a while now, and they’re such a great staple piece for any closet. They go with just about anything, and they can be dressed up or down for many different events (including an engagement in Selena Gomez’s case). So, I think it’s worth taking a page out of the singer’s book, because these pants are honestly a must-have piece.