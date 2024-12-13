Another Harry Potter Star Gets Real About The Weirdness Of Possibly Appearing Onscreen With A New Version Of Their Character, And I Feel That So Hard

Well, it's really happening. The Harry Potter series is being rebooted , this time via a highly anticipated HBO series that is set to reimagine the wizarding world in a detailed book-to-screen adaptation . While fans have been buzzing with excitement (and maybe some trepidation) about seeing this new portrayal on screen, it’s easy to forget that the original Harry Potter cast might feel some way about it too.

There has been lots of speculation about OG cast members being part of it, but many don’t feel so keen to return. One such alum, Bonnie Wright, recently opened up about the surreal experience of imagining herself potentially sharing the screen with a brand-new version of her character, Ginny Weasley, and honestly, it makes a lot of sense.

Wright recently sat down with Us Weekly to discuss her return to Hogwarts for Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Ginny's role in the series as a whole, and the potential for her and the rest of the cast to return for a cameo. Daniel Radcliffe previously turned down the possibility of appearing, and it seems like Wright is on the same page. The actress expressed that it would probably be odd, and take the audience out of the series if the original cast returned, explaining:

I think that would be confusing if we did, to be honest. I mean, if they did maybe another story, but I think to be back at the same time as Ginny that would be — we might have some meta moments there, you know?

For context, the entire original cast is expected to be recast for the upcoming series. Rumors have been swirling about new actors taking on the material, including Oscar winner Mark Rylance, who is reportedly up for Dumbledore , and Paapa Essiedu is allegedly being eyed for Snape . Also, based on a recent casting call announcement, the series is eyeing unknown child actors for the main cast, which is very reminiscent of how they cast the Harry Potter movies . Nothing is solidified yet, but it seems like the series is completely trying to separate itself from the beloved movie franchise, including the original cast.

Even if this is the case, Wright is still cheering on the project from the sidelines. She said:

All of us only looked after those roles for 10 years of our lives, and I’m excited for what’s next for that character. There’s a million ways to interpret all the characters. So I’m excited.

These comments make me wonder how the series plans on making itself different from the original film, and how Ginny, in particular, will shine. Wright played Ginny Weasley as the more soft-spoken, curious youngest sibling of the Weasley family. And one of the fan criticisms of the movies was that the character didn’t have enough screen time, especially considering how integral she became to the entire series in the books. Maybe this new adaptation will finally give the character her flowers.

Meanwhile, it seems like fans shouldn’t hold their breath about potential cameos in the upcoming Potter series, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to look forward to. New interpretations of characters, fresh performances, and the opportunity to include even more important lore from the novels feels like enough reasons to check out the new series. Making the movies was seemingly a formative time for Wright and the rest of the cast, and I can’t wait to see how this series becomes that for fresh faces expanding on the original story.

