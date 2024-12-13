Tom Selleck And The Cast Of Blue Bloods Shared Where They’d Like Their Characters To End Up, And One’s A Doozy

The list of shows ending in 2024 is a long one, and the time has come for Blue Bloods to officially join the list. The long-running CBS procedural is airing its series finale on December 13 on the 2024 TV schedule, and even despite discussions of a potential spinoff or another season, fans have to say goodbye to the Reagans. However, that isn’t stopping Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast from giving their input about where they want their characters to end up, and one of the possibilities seems like a doozy.

After joining Blue Bloods in Season 3 as Maria Baez, Danny Reagan’s newest partner after Jennifer Esposito’s Jackie Curatola exited, Marisa Ramirez has become quite a big part of the show, and Baez and Danny’s relationship has been a hot topic for years. While reflecting on the end, she told EW where she sees Baez after the finale, with two separate answers, and both include one key element:

Ah, there are so many fun endings that could be played with. Maybe Baez decides she really wants to be a guidance counselor at a school in California, but it ends up being a school of misfits and she needs Danny’s help. Or Danny, Baez, Jamie, and Eddie decide to go on an island vacation, but they run into trouble there and decide to stay on the island for a bit. So many ways to spin this series off into the sunset but still keep it around.

Going off of Ramirez’s first answer, it would be fun to see Baez at a school for misfits, like a juvenile center or something. She’s always been caring, so it would certainly work for her. It could also allow her to focus more on her daughter with a career that is far less dangerous. Even though it would be hard to see her as anything other than a detective, her bringing in Danny would certainly make up for it, and I can only imagine the kind of situations they’d be getting into.

As for the second part of her answer, it would definitely be fun to see Baez, Danny, Jamie, and Eddie together and having to extend their vacation because of trouble. As Ramirez said, there are a lot of different ways a spinoff could go, and this is certainly a wild and fun option. It would be intense and filled with plenty of action, of course, and there is no telling how it would go down.

So, while it was an unexpected pitch for where her character ends up, I'm here for it, especially since Donnie Wahlberg wants Danny to step into the next chapter of his life with a similar job "and perhaps someone from the current cast," which would certainly work with Ramirez's pitch.

Meanwhile, Tom Selleck has been vocal about not wanting Blue Bloods to end, and he even sees Frank as commissioner "till he drops." Fans have started petitions to save the show and it’s obvious there are plenty of stories to be told with Blue Bloods, whether continuing a main character’s storyline or centering on someone completely different. Plus, the cast has ideas! So, why not do more?

It should be interesting to see how everyone’s stories come to an end in the Blue Bloods series finale, airing Friday, December 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. However, hopefully, this won’t be the complete end, and maybe we'll get to see some pitches like Ramirez's play out. No matter what, though, fans can always get their fix with all 14 seasons streaming for those with a Paramount+ subscription.