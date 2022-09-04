Marvel Phase 6: 7 Big Things We Know So Far

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding - and we are just here for the ride.

While there have been plenty of big announcements regarding Marvel Phase 5 of the Multiverse Saga, that phase wasn’t the only one announced in Hall H at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con in July. No, we also got plenty of details for Marvel Phase 6 as well, the next part after Phase 5 (obviously).

We didn’t get as much as info, but enough so that if you’re a fan who wants to know where Marvel is heading, you’re going to want to sit down for this, as these are some big things that you have to know about ahead of time.

Phase 6 Is Starting Off With The Fantastic Four, And Ending With An Avengers Film

For years, fans of Marvel have been hoping, praying, for a Fantastic Four movie within the MCU and finally, that’s what we’re going to get. Starting off Phase 6 is the new version of the Fantastic Four, all the way in 2024, which feels like a million years away. And, ending that phase will be an Avengers film, titled, Avengers: Secret Wars, another long-held wish that many fans have hoped for.

Here is the full line-up (so far) for releases in regards to Phase 6 of Marvel :

Fantastic Four – November 8, 2024

Untitled Marvel Project – Fall 2024

Untitled Marvel Project – Winter 2024

Untitled Marvel Project – Winter 2025

Untitled Marvel Project – Spring 2025

Untitled Marvel Project – Spring 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Summer 2025

Untitled Marvel Project – Summer 2025

Untitled Marvel Project – Summer 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars – November 7, 2025

There Are Still Eight Other Projects That Haven’t Been Announced, But Given Release Timeframes

As you can probably see from the bulleted list above, we only have three titles released to the public for us to wonder about right now - while the rest are completely anyone's guess. There are eight unannounced titles that will come between the beginning of Phase 6 and the end.

This could be a variety of options. Armor Wars is a valid possibility , as that official Disney+ show was not a part of the Phase 5 line-up. A possible film that could pop up is Deadpool 3 , which has yet to be given a date, but fans are assuming that it’s going to come within the next few years. There are so many possibilities - and I can’t wait to see what comes next.

Marvel Phase 6 Will Have Two Avengers Movies – In The Same Year

This is a first for Marvel. In no other phase did we have two Avengers movies the same year. In Phase 3 of Marvel, we have Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in back-to-back years, but this time, we’re getting both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2025. Talk about a stacked year.

Considering this makes up for the lack of Avengers films in the Marvel Phase 5 lineup, I can only imagine how much superhero goodness we are going to get in 2025.

However, The Russo Brothers Will Not Be Directing Them

But, if you were expecting the Russo Brothers to return to the MCU, that is a big nope from Kevin Feige himself.

According to Deadline’s Twitter page, it was revealed in an interview they did with Feige at Comic-Con that the Russo Brothers, who directed both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, would not be returning to the MCU to direct either Avengers films in 2025.

This isn’t that much of a shocker, considering the Russo Brothers have been working on plenty of new projects since their big films in the MCU, including the hit on Netflix, The Gray Man, featuring a stellar cast. But no matter what, I have hope that these Avengers films will be in good hands.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Will Be Directed By Shang-Chi Director, Destin Daniel Cretton

If you were a fan of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings like I was, then you’ll be excited to hear this news. According to Variety , the director of Shang-Chi, Destin Daniel Cretton, is set to direct the first of the two Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dyansty, in 2025 .

I am so eager to see this play out, as I loved both the action and the story of Shang-Chi. And, considering Kang is such a multi-universal threat to the world of the MCU, this movie is about to be epic.

Avengers: Secret Wars Is Expected To Have A Different Director

However, if you were expecting that Cretton was going to be around for the second Avengers film, you would be wrong. Justin Kroll, a senior film reporter for Deadline, posted on Twitter that he found out that Cretton is set to direct Kang, but the second film will be directed by someone new. The tweet read as follows:

It sounds like the plan is for Destin to direct Kang and a different director would helm Secret Wars unlike Russos doing both Infinity and Endgame.

While this hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel, it would be quite a shocker, considering both the first two Avengers films were directed by Joss Whedon, and the next two were the Russo Brothers, so having these two directed by completely different people is interesting to see. But, I’ll be in the theater for both of them, regardless.

The Multiverse Saga Will Come To An End With Phase 6

Another announcement that came with the initial plans for Phase 6 during Comic-Con is that Avengers: Secret Wars would be the official end of Phase 6 - and not only that, but The Multiverse Saga as a whole.

This is kind of surprising, just because it’s crazy to see how quickly the phase is ending. With The Infinity Saga, that took a whole 10+ years to end (with the first movie, Iron Man, releasing in 2008). If Phase 4 began with WandaVision in 2021, and Phase 6 ends at the end of 2025, that would only be a four-year timespan.

I mean, at the same time, Marvel didn’t have a ton of television shows coming out on during The Infinity Saga that added their own stories to the mix, but still - crazy to imagine, you know?