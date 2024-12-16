‘Where Are The Avengers?’ I’ve Been Wondering What’s Going On After Endgame, And Captain America: Brave New World’s EP Gives Us Some Hints

If you watch the Marvel movies in order throughout Phases One through Three, something remains mostly consistent. That’s the fact that the Avengers are mostly a consistent presence within the cinematic universe. However, since the dawn of the Multiverse Saga with Phase Four, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have mostly been MIA. I’ve been wondering what the team’s actual status is post Endgame and, now, a producer for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World is providing us with some hints on that front.

What Did The Captain America 4 Producer Have To Say About The Avengers?

There are currently plenty of questions in need of answers when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature superhero team ahead of their next two films. More immediately, though, fans will see the return of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who now bears the mantle of Captain America. It’s already a given that the film will focus on Sam’s continued trials as the “star-spangled man with a plan.” Though, as Brave New World EP Nate Moore hinted to Empire , Wilson’s former team will also be a topic of discussion:

I think that Avengers teams are best when they are led by a Captain America. And this movie gives us a little bit of space to talk about, ‘Where are the Avengers? What does it mean to have Avengers? And is Sam the right guy to lead them?’

Fans last saw the do-gooders (and their allies) come together in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, during which they made their final stand against Thanos and his army. The team ultimately emerged victorious – but at great cost. By the end of their conflict with the Mad Titan, two of the group’s founding members – Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) – had died. Also, OG Cap Steve Rogers received his pleasant ending , as he ventured to an alternate timeline to live a life with Peggy Carter. And, on top of all that, the team’s base of operations in upstate New York was a massive pile of rubble after the film’s now-iconic battle.

Needless to say, it feels like the team is in a very uncertain position. On that note, I’m excited to see how Brave New World dives into the team’s current status within the MCU. Ahead of that, though, what you should know is that Nate Moore’s sentiments aren’t the only breadcrumbs that fans have been gifted by Marvel Studios’ braintrust over the last few years.

Kevin Feige Spoke To Us About The State Of The Avengers

A few years back, CinemaBlend spoke with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about all things MCU. It was during that conversation that our own Sean O’Connell asked the film producer about the state of the aforementioned team. Feige’s comments suggested that big Avengers questions would be addressed in forthcoming films. Among the queries Feige mentioned were, is there a core team and, if so, who’s leading and funding it. The savvy producer also teased that the question of what makes an Avenger will be explored.

CinemaCon footage of Captain America 4 also suggested that the Avengers would be something of an undercurrent within the story. Per a description of what was shown at the expo this past April, U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross wants Sam Wilson to rebuild the iconic group of supes – a prospect that Wilson seems thrown off by.

It’s hard to say exactly what lies ahead for the group, but their presence is going to be important when it comes to upcoming Marvel movies . Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars – which will open in 2026 and 2027, respectively – will see the team face a massive new threat. I’m talking about Doctor Doom, who’s being played by the returning Robert Downey Jr . Let’s hope that whatever squad that’s formed proves to be effective, and we’ll see if Sam Wilson proves to be the person capable of leading them.

