Why Daredevil: Born Again Is Starting To ‘Feel Very Real’ For Charlie Cox After She-Hulk
Charlie Cox is back in full force as the devil from Hell's Kitchen.
When I saw Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, Matt Murdock’s little cameo got just about as much applause as the return of the other two Spider-Men. Then when fans found out the man without fear was returning for She-Hulk, it became very real that Daredevil was officially a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, with Daredevil: Born Again on the list of upcoming Marvel shows, and scheduled for release in 2024, Charlie Cox, who plays the lawyer and vigilante, is talking about how his return is starting to “feel very real.”
In an interview with Marvel, Cox talked about preparing the lead his own show. He talked about losing hope after the show was canceled by Netflix, and how he deeply appreciates the fans and the #SaveDaredevil campaign. Now, with She-Hulk over, and more Marvel projects on the way, Cox is opening up about how excited he is to return as the devil of Hell's Kitchen in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.
I can’t stress enough how much Cox thought this would never happen. Earlier in the interview, he recalled the phone call he received from Kevin Feige asking him to come back. He said he thought he was going to be asked to do a charity event, but instead it was an offer to reprise the fan-favorite character in Spider-Man and She-Hulk. To see the actor’s enthusiasm about his return makes me even more excited for the upcoming Disney+ series.
Along with Cox, we know Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his role as Kingpin. If you have been watching the marvel projects in order, you’ll know he made his return in Hawkeye around the same time Cox appeared in Spider-Man. What we don’t know is who else will be in the show. Deborah Ann Woll has commented about being down to return as Karen Page, and Rosario Dawson has talked about the “unfinished business” he has with Claire Temple. Hopefully, we’ll get some familiar faces back, but it’s also exciting to know we’ll probably be introduced to new characters, too. And apparently one of Cox’s friends is auditioning for a role.
Well, Charlie Cox, I’d like to thank you for all your passion for this role. It’s so genuinely exciting to see Daredevil back, and to know he’s going to play an even larger role in the future of the MCU. I think lots of fans feel the same way, I mean did you see the social media reactions to his return in She-Hulk? It was thirsty and amazing. So yeah, his long-term return is starting to feel very, very real.
While we have to wait a while for the fan-favorite character's solo show, you can go back and watch his return in Episodes 8 and 9 of She-Hulk along with the original three seasons of Daredevil with a Disney+ subscription.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.