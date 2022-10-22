Why Daredevil: Born Again Is Starting To ‘Feel Very Real’ For Charlie Cox After She-Hulk

When I saw Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, Matt Murdock’s little cameo got just about as much applause as the return of the other two Spider-Men. Then when fans found out the man without fear was returning for She-Hulk, it became very real that Daredevil was officially a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, with Daredevil: Born Again on the list of upcoming Marvel shows , and scheduled for release in 2024, Charlie Cox, who plays the lawyer and vigilante, is talking about how his return is starting to “feel very real.”

In an interview with Marvel , Cox talked about preparing the lead his own show. He talked about losing hope after the show was canceled by Netflix, and how he deeply appreciates the fans and the #SaveDaredevil campaign. Now, with She-Hulk over, and more Marvel projects on the way , Cox is opening up about how excited he is to return as the devil of Hell's Kitchen in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again .

To be invited back and starting again, almost, it feels like a little bit like a dream. It feels too good to be true. I'm so excited about the future. I can't wait to get on the set from the first day of the new show. I'm already starting to train. As you know, I'm already starting to make plans in terms of living and training and having conversations with the writers and all of those things. So it's starting to feel very real.

I can’t stress enough how much Cox thought this would never happen. Earlier in the interview, he recalled the phone call he received from Kevin Feige asking him to come back. He said he thought he was going to be asked to do a charity event, but instead it was an offer to reprise the fan-favorite character in Spider-Man and She-Hulk. To see the actor’s enthusiasm about his return makes me even more excited for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Along with Cox, we know Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his role as Kingpin. If you have been watching the marvel projects in order, you’ll know he made his return in Hawkeye around the same time Cox appeared in Spider-Man. What we don’t know is who else will be in the show. Deborah Ann Woll has commented about being down to return as Karen Page, and Rosario Dawson has talked about the “unfinished business” he has with Claire Temple. Hopefully, we’ll get some familiar faces back, but it’s also exciting to know we’ll probably be introduced to new characters, too. And apparently one of Cox’s friends is auditioning for a role.

I actually got an email from a friend of mine this morning saying that he had been asked to audition for a part. He didn't know what part it was, obviously, but it’s starting to feel very real. I feel very grateful that I was given the opportunity to play this part. I feel very lucky to have been given such an incredible part to play. There's a lot of people to thank.

Well, Charlie Cox, I’d like to thank you for all your passion for this role. It’s so genuinely exciting to see Daredevil back, and to know he’s going to play an even larger role in the future of the MCU. I think lots of fans feel the same way, I mean did you see the social media reactions to his return in She-Hulk? It was thirsty and amazing. So yeah, his long-term return is starting to feel very, very real.